The Catalan Ministry of Language Policy, through its Consorci per a la Normalització Lingüística (Consortium for Language Normalization, CPNL), has signed an agreement with the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) to promote the Catalan language by introducing the CPNL's Volunteering for Language (VxL) programme at the university. The result is the Xerra que Xerra initiative, which is open to the entire university community (students, faculty and course instructors, tutors, research staff, administrative staff, alumni and former employees).

The agreement was signed at the university's campus in Poblenou, Barcelona, on Friday 8 May. The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Language Policy, F. Xavier Vila, and the Rector of the UOC, Àngels Fitó.

The agreement is part of the CPNL's strategy to partner with other organizations to extend the use of Catalan in all spheres of society. To this end, the UOC is a key ally and a key player within the Catalan university system, not only because of its importance in higher education but also because of its innovative nature and the diversity of the members of its community.

The VxL programme fosters the learning of Catalan by bringing two people together to talk: a volunteer, who speaks Catalan fluently, and a learner, who has a basic knowledge of the language and wants to become more fluent or who already speaks Catalan well but wants to keep working on it. The meetings can be face-to-face or online. They are an hour long and take place once a week over a period of at least ten weeks on a day and at a time agreed to by the two participants.

In the case of Xerra que Xerra, both the volunteers and the learners will be members of the UOC community. The agreement also covers raising awareness of the VxL programme and other activities organized by the CPNL through the university's channels.