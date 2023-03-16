Decomposers are crucial for keeping Earth habitable, breaking down dead biomass and returning key nutrients, like carbon, nitrogen and phosphorus, back into the ecosystem. Most decomposers, including fungi, survive through osmotrophy, a means of feeding by absorbing dissolved nutrients rather than devouring prey. But how this method of feeding repeatedly arose across the eukaryotic tree of life – the large group of living things with complex cells, including plants and animals, but also other lesser known but ecologically-relevant groups of organisms – remains unclear.

A new study, led by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), with researchers from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST), the University of Oxford, the Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC) and the Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB Barcelona), among others, has reconstructed the evolutionary history of osmotrophic specialization in eukaryotes, showing that genetic exchange between species played a role in the repeated evolution of this feeding strategy. Their findings suggest that osmotrophs first arose between 720 million and 1 billion years ago. The results also indicate that horizontal gene transfer – the process in which genes swap from one species to another – played an important role in the evolution of these genes. This represents an important conceptual break, sharing horizontally instead of waiting for a gene function which already exists in other organisms to evolve from scratch.

The paper, recently published in Nature Ecology and Evolution, adds to the slow shift in how biologists think about how life evolves and how genes are inherited.