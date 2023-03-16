In the face of current events, which have led to growing tensions and a series of global crises, universities find ourselves once again compelled to stress our role to serve society. We educate people, generate and transfer knowledge, and contribute to scientific, technological, social and cultural progress. At the same time, we foster people's critical thinking and social responsibility to strengthen democratic values.

It is in this framework that the UOC, in response to the armed conflict affecting the Middle East, wants to stress our unwavering commitment to human dignity, fundamental freedoms and peaceful coexistence, and to condemn any form of violence as a way of resolving conflicts. Given the escalating conflict and its devastating impact on the civilian population, we call for an immediate end to the hostilities and a return to diplomatic channels and international law.

We want to stress again our solidarity with all those people affected and the academic communities suffering the consequences. We want to express our desire to contribute to the defence of democratic values and the building of a long-lasting, fair peace based on knowledge, dialogue and international cooperation.

The UOC has put in place a series of measures to provide the help, support and guidance needed by the members of its community affected by this situation.