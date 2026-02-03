Campus

Ethical and human-centred technology

To develop new organizational and technological models that serve and empower people and make a critical contribution to technological change.

Technology contributes to improvements and progress in society, making it more resilient, competitive, efficient and sustainable. Technological innovation must address complex challenges in areas such as health, energy, transportation, education and entertainment. Moreover, it must be ethical and promote sustainability. 

Transferring technological knowledge to industry and other sectors should enhance the UOC's engagement with its surroundings and its impact on society.

aJ_n7514tzc
0:53

How does the UOC contribute to this mission?

Research and projects

Our research focuses on the design of transparent, auditable and user-centric technologies.

  • Ethics in artificial intelligence: research on bias-free algorithms (free from gender, race and class biases) to ensure that automated decisions are fair.
  • Human-computer interaction (HCI): studying the design of interfaces and systems that are able to adapt to human abilities to increase accessibility for people with disabilities.
  • Data sovereignty and privacy: projects that seek to let citizens regain control over their personal information by exploring technologies such as blockchain for social uses.

Knowledge transfer

The aim is to permeate technology throughout industry and society to ensure a responsible digital transformation.

  • Advice on ethical digital transformation: working with companies to implement technologies that not only improve efficiency but also promote worker well-being and sustainability.
  • UOC Corporate: tailor-made training for organizations on the human-centred use of technology to help create more resilient and horizontal organizational models.
  • Development of free software: fostering the use of open-source software in educational and institutional settings to ensure that technology is available to everyone rather than serving merely private interests.

Entrepreneurship

A start-up ecosystem in which ethics provides a competitive edge is fostered through Hubbik.

  • Tech for good: supporting companies that use technology to address complex problems from a social perspective in fields such as transport, energy or education.
  • Social validation of entrepreneurship: providing support to ensure that new digital business models adhere to corporate social responsibility criteria from day one.
  • Impactful investment: connecting entrepreneurs to investment networks that place value on ethics and the humanization of technology over growth at all costs.
NEWS

Latest news

All the news
Experts from Germany, Italy and Lithuania have been involved in producing the guidelines (photo: Adobe)
Education

UOC leads development of European guide to digitalize dual vocational training using virtual reality

Health

Tinder and visual identity: a UOC study reveals the nine types of user profile photos

Technology

A new approach enhances cybersecurity in smart homes

UOC research in figures

51

research groups: developing networked knowledge generation.

150+

entrepreneurship projects: with annual support through Hubbik.

500+

researchers: a multidisciplinary talent ecosystem.

60%

open-access publications: full commitment to open science.

12

spin-offs: tech-based companies started at the UOC.

Research centres

research centre uoc-digit
Research centres

Digital Transformation and Governance Research Centre (UOC-DIGIT)

research centre uoc-futured
Research centres

Futures of Education in the Digital Age Research Centre (UOC-FuturEd)

research centre uoc-transic
Research centres

Interdisciplinary Research Centre on Social and Cultural Transformations

research centre uoc-ehealth
Research centres

eHealth Centre: Research for Human and Planetary Health (UOC-eHealth)

research centre uoc-tech
Research centres

Ethical Technologies and Connectivity for Humanity Research Centre (UOC-TECH)