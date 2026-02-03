Ethical and human-centred technology
To develop new organizational and technological models that serve and empower people and make a critical contribution to technological change.
Technology contributes to improvements and progress in society, making it more resilient, competitive, efficient and sustainable. Technological innovation must address complex challenges in areas such as health, energy, transportation, education and entertainment. Moreover, it must be ethical and promote sustainability.
Transferring technological knowledge to industry and other sectors should enhance the UOC's engagement with its surroundings and its impact on society.
How does the UOC contribute to this mission?
Research and projects
Our research focuses on the design of transparent, auditable and user-centric technologies.
- Ethics in artificial intelligence: research on bias-free algorithms (free from gender, race and class biases) to ensure that automated decisions are fair.
- Human-computer interaction (HCI): studying the design of interfaces and systems that are able to adapt to human abilities to increase accessibility for people with disabilities.
- Data sovereignty and privacy: projects that seek to let citizens regain control over their personal information by exploring technologies such as blockchain for social uses.
Knowledge transfer
The aim is to permeate technology throughout industry and society to ensure a responsible digital transformation.
- Advice on ethical digital transformation: working with companies to implement technologies that not only improve efficiency but also promote worker well-being and sustainability.
- UOC Corporate: tailor-made training for organizations on the human-centred use of technology to help create more resilient and horizontal organizational models.
- Development of free software: fostering the use of open-source software in educational and institutional settings to ensure that technology is available to everyone rather than serving merely private interests.
Entrepreneurship
A start-up ecosystem in which ethics provides a competitive edge is fostered through Hubbik.
- Tech for good: supporting companies that use technology to address complex problems from a social perspective in fields such as transport, energy or education.
- Social validation of entrepreneurship: providing support to ensure that new digital business models adhere to corporate social responsibility criteria from day one.
- Impactful investment: connecting entrepreneurs to investment networks that place value on ethics and the humanization of technology over growth at all costs.
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UOC research in figures
research groups: developing networked knowledge generation.
entrepreneurship projects: with annual support through Hubbik.
researchers: a multidisciplinary talent ecosystem.
open-access publications: full commitment to open science.
spin-offs: tech-based companies started at the UOC.