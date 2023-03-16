Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a key factor in the advancement of many fields, but it is also a new frontier in the development of neurotechnologies. Beyond its growing popularity in fields such as automation, content generation or data analysis, its use in the study of the human brain and related interventions raises significant moral and ethical questions about the potential of AI tools and their relationship with fundamental rights and freedoms.

Now, a recent study by a researcher at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) has examined this intersection between innovation and ethics in the context of the European AI regulation and its impact on the development of neurotechnologies. "Right now, all these technologies are moving forward very quickly, threatening the very essence of what makes us human, which is the ability to think and make our own decisions," said Miguel Ángel Elizalde, coordinator of the Research Group on International Relations and International Law (GERD) and member of the Faculty of Law and Political Science.

The study, which has been published in open access, examines emerging ethical concerns and warns of potential human rights violations in the fields of mental privacy, freedom of thought and individual autonomy. The researcher also examined whether the current legal framework is adequate or new specific rights will have to be established to address a type of technology that could eventually influence people's mental processes.

Neurotechnology innovation

Neurotechnologies are tools and applications used to measure and record various types of brain signals, such as electrical, magnetic, optical, acoustic or mechanical signals. They also include technologies capable of influencing neuronal processes.

For decades, these technologies have been developed primarily in clinical and experimental settings, with a particular emphasis on neurological disease diagnosis and scientific research. However, the use of AI has made it possible to test the current limits in order to go further and fully transform this field.

Until now, no tools were capable of managing the huge amount of information produced by the human brain in the form of complex signals. These processes were impossible to interpret without advanced processing systems. However, this has now changed completely. Thanks to the development of AI and its application to neurotechnologies, we can identify patterns, correlations and meanings in the data, turning seemingly chaotic signals into information that is useful and actionable.

This capability has turned neurotechnologies from mere observation tools into systems capable of interacting with the mind, especially when using other technological advances to support neuroimaging technologies, which are technologies designed to study brain function and structure. Neurointervention technologies, for their part, are designed to act directly on neuronal processes by stimulating or modulating brain activity. Examples include certain brain-computer interface neurostimulators.

These brain-computer interface devices can operate as both open- and closed-loop systems, as they both translate the brain signals received and can even send them, enabling actions to be modified or adjusted. "For example, an aeroplane controlled by a brain-computer interface device sends information such as wind conditions or pressure directly to the brain, allowing it to change direction," said Elizalde, who is also a researcher at the Digital Transformation and Governance Research Centre (UOC-DIGIT).