Campus

Faculty of Education

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Educational innovation and social transformation

"At the UOC Faculty of Education, we train future professionals to interpret changes in the world of education and society and turn them into opportunities for transformation."

Jordi Planella Ribera. Dean of the Faculty of Education

Educational innovation and social transformation

At the UOC Faculty of Education, we train future professionals to interpret changes in the world of education and society and turn them into opportunities for transformation, and to develop the judgement, critical thinking and leadership needed to carry out projects that address current and future challenges.

Our courses and programmes combine pedagogical innovation, digital learning environments, collaboration and research-based knowledge. We view technology not just as a tool but as an opportunity to transform the way we learn, teach, interact and build communities.

We deliver education that is closely connected to the real world, professional practice and major contemporary challenges. We prepare professionals from around the world to work in diverse educational and social contexts, to support people through pivotal stages in their lives and to make responsible decisions with sensitivity and a critical outlook.

Our research focuses on the educational, social, cultural and digital transformations shaping contemporary society, with a clear goal to generate relevant, transferable and impactful knowledge.

We strive to make education more open, inclusive, critical and transformative.

Jordi Planella Ribera
Dean of the Faculty of Education

Team

FACULTY

Academic and research staff at the Faculty

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MANAGEMENT STAFF

Toni Martínez Aceituno
Faculty administrator
jmartineza@uoc.edu

Research Groups

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Dissemination of faculties' activities

Highlights

Videos

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Events

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    Useful links

    UNESCO Chair in Education and Technology for Social Change

    More information

    UOC – VASS Foundation Chair for Barrier-Free Digital Transformation: Employability and Inclusion

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