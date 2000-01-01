Faculty of Education
Educational innovation and social transformation
"At the UOC Faculty of Education, we train future professionals to interpret changes in the world of education and society and turn them into opportunities for transformation."
Jordi Planella Ribera. Dean of the Faculty of Education
Team
FACULTY
Academic and research staff at the Faculty
Dissemination of faculties' activities
Highlights
EventsSee more
Useful links
UOC – VASS Foundation Chair for Barrier-Free Digital Transformation: Employability and Inclusion
Would you like more information?
Send us your details and we'll send you information on this program and regarding UOC products, services and promotional activities.