Campus

Faculty of Health Sciences

Two doctors walking and talking in hospital corridor

Research with an impact on people's well-being

"At the UOC Faculty of Health Sciences, we conduct research aimed at improving people's lives and contributing to the well-being of our communities."

Salvador Macip Maresma. Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences

Research with an impact on people's well-being

At the UOC Faculty of Health Sciences, we conduct research aimed at improving people's lives and contributing to the well-being of our communities. We work to understand, prevent and address challenges related to the environment, lifestyles and individual factors.

We develop research collaboratively across several strategic areas: food, physical activity, biomedicine, biomedical engineering, ageing, neuropsychology, women's health, digital health, planetary health, public health and social work in healthcare. See our infographic [in Catalan or Spanish] to learn more about this research model.

We leverage the UOC's technological and educational expertise to meet the lifelong learning needs of the healthcare sector. And we offer rigorous academic pathways for both those entering the sector and practising professionals looking to update their knowledge through flexible, high-quality education.

Our courses and programmes cover key disciplines such as food, nutrition and physical activity, biomedical engineering, speech and language therapy, digital health, planetary health and social work in healthcare.

We are committed to educating a new generation of professionals, researchers and managers capable of harnessing technology and knowledge management to transform the future of healthcare.

Salvador Macip Maresma
Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences

Team

FACULTY

Academic and research staff at the Faculty

See the directory
MANAGEMENT STAFF

Patricia Noguera Guerra
Faculty administrator
pnoguera@uoc.edu

Research Groups

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Dissemination of faculties' activities

Highlights

Videos

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Events

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