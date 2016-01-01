Faculty of Health Sciences
Research with an impact on people's well-being
"At the UOC Faculty of Health Sciences, we conduct research aimed at improving people's lives and contributing to the well-being of our communities."
Salvador Macip Maresma. Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences
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