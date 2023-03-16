UOC to be present at Mobile World Congress innovation fair

The UOC will be present at 4YFN with a stand displaying information about the results of R&D activity, which is assessed and transferred to the socioeconomic fabric by the UOC Knowledge Transfer and Research Support Office (OSRT). The University's stand will also provide information about:

HUBBIK : the UOC's new platform for fostering innovation, knowledge transfer and entrepreneurship and open collaboration between the whole of the UOC Community and the people and organizations outside the UOC who have an interest in it.

UOC Corporate : the UOC department whose aim is to become the benchmark partner of organizations that are committed to an innovative learning network for developing their professionals as a way of improving their competitiveness.

Open Evidence : the UOC's first spin-off, made up of a team of professors, researchers and consultants drawing on over twenty years of experience, the company is dedicated to providing consulting services in addition to conducting socioeconomic and technoscientific research in the areas of health, welfare, consumption, public policy and innovation. It was presented at the 2013 edition of SpinUOC , the UOC's annual transferable knowledge conference.

Auca Digital : an educational services company that specializes in creating digital content for children. Auca Digital fosters and facilitates the learning of reading and writing, adapting content to the needs of the different stages of children's education. It was presented at the 2015 edition of SpinUOC .

e-Will: a tool – developed by Paula Rubiralta, a student of the UOC Bachelor's Degree in Multimedia – which offers individuals the opportunity to write their digital will, allowing users to plan the destination of their digital assets and everything that comprises their digital personality after they have died. It was presented at the 2015 edition of SpinUOC .

Meeting point for technology start-ups

4YFN – which this year covers 18,000 m2 of Fira de Barcelona's Montjuïc exhibition site, more than double that of the 2015 edition – is the meeting place for the growing global community of technology start-ups. This business platform puts start-ups, investors and large companies in contact with one another to strengthen the entrepreneur ecosystem and position Barcelona as a benchmark in digital entrepreneurship. Throughout the year, 4YFN organizes a range of activities designed to promote the entrepreneur sector permanently and create links at local and international level. The programme culminates with the 4YFN event, the meeting point for entrepreneurs promoted jointly with GSMA within the framework of the Mobile World Congress.

The event has become one of the benchmark meetings for international start-ups in the digital field and leading organizations such as Wikipedia, Microsoft Ventures and The Huffington Post form part of the 4YFN 2016 line-up.

Nutrition advice from the UOC on show at MWC