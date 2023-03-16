"Sustainability and digitalization can be allies in all sectors of activity"
Xavier Baraza, dean of the UOC's Faculty of Economics and Business
Xavier Baraza is the director of the Economics and Business Studies Department at the Open University of Catalonia (UOC) and a member of the DigiBiz research group, specializing in the digital economy and sustainable business models. In this interview, he discusses the challenges and opportunities of the ecological and digital transitions, as well as their impact on the labor market and business strategy.
What is your assessment of the impact of the ecological and digital transition on Catalan and international companies?
The ecological and digital transition is having a profound and diverse impact on companies all over the world. In the environmental realm, companies must adjust to increasingly strict regulations on sustainability, which may initially increase costs, but which offer opportunities in a market with a growing demand for sustainable products and services. This adjustment not only improves efficiency in the use of resources and in the reduction of impacts, but also enhances their brand reputation.
Companies are adapting to the digital transition, adopting technologies including automation, artificial intelligence and digital platforms to optimize their operations, reduce costs and transform their business models. This process leads to improved connectivity and collaboration with customers and suppliers in a globalized world, and opens up new business opportunities in areas such as commerce, logistics and data-driven services.
What opportunities and challenges do you see in this process?
The impact is particularly striking in Catalonia, with its small and medium-sized enterprises, as companies must respond to both local needs and global competition. Local cooperation, international contacts and access to national and European initiatives are key factors in promoting innovation and ensuring that these transitions ultimately become sustainable competitive advantages.
Collaboration between companies, institutions and government bodies is essential for the ecological transition. What mechanisms can enhance this cooperation?
Key mechanisms are needed to foster collaboration in the ecological transition: forums for dialogue to exchange ideas and create common strategies, tax incentives that foster collaborative projects, and public-private agreements to promote innovative green infrastructures. The sharing of data through digital networks, participatory regulations with the involvement of companies and institutions, and the promotion of shared values that foster environmental awareness and responsibility are also crucial. These measures can create synergies, and ensure shared progress towards sustainability.
According to recent figures, the demand for sustainability-related jobs has increased by 17% in Catalonia since 2018. The so-called green professions are booming, but their presence is still limited. Which ones are subject to the most demand today, and what do we need to do to make their expansion quicker?
The green professions are growing in order to foster a more sustainable economy, but their presence remains limited. Those in most demand include specialists in sustainable business models, circular economy, green finance, sustainability managers and experts in sustainable mobility, among others. These professionals are key to moving towards sustainability in sectors such as logistics, tourism and agriculture.
How can the presence of these professions in the labour market be enhanced? Which green professions are experiencing the most growth?
We need to promote specialized training, offer government incentives and foster technological innovation in order to accelerate the expansion of these professions. Increasing public and business awareness, creating strict sustainability policies, and supporting green entrepreneurship are also essential. This comprehensive approach will not only increase employment, but will also contribute to global sustainability goals.
Sustainability and digitalization are often thought to be incompatible. What positive examples would you use to show that they can be allies?
They can work together in various sectors. Examples such as smart agriculture, which uses sensors, drones and AI to optimize resources, show how technology can reduce environmental impact. Other cases include smart grids for renewable energy management, which improve efficiency, and the digitalized circular economy, in which digital platforms enable the reuse of materials and the trading of second-hand goods. Sustainable mobility through shared transport apps and electric vehicles is also a good example of how digitalization can contribute to sustainability.
How can these models be replicated in other sectors?
If we are to replicate these models, we must promote public-private collaboration, investment in green technology and specialized training. Regulations promoting sustainable practices will also play a key role in this transition. Public awareness will also be essential in consolidating the demand for digital solutions that respect the environment, thereby striking a balance between technology and sustainability.
Looking to the future, what sectors do you anticipate as being crucial to green employment and innovation?
Key sectors for green employment and innovation include the energy transition, sustainable mobility, natural resource management and the circular economy. Within the framework of the European Green Deal, jobs will mainly be created in areas such as renewable energies, with an increase in the demand for professionals. Growth in sustainable mobility and in the circular economy is also to be expected, with the reuse of materials and the reduction of waste. Management of natural resources and ecological restoration, such as ecosystem conservation and water protection, will also be essential for sustainability. These areas will be driven by green policies, and create a labour market which needs greener and more innovative professional profiles.
“The new labor market demands soft skills such as critical thinking to lead the transformation”
In a changing world, what are the most in-demand soft skills, and how can they be incorporated into academic programmes?
Soft skills are increasingly necessary in both today's professional environment and in our personal lives. Those in highest demand include the ability to adapt, critical thinking, effective communication, problem solving and emotional intelligence. These skills are essential for dealing with increasingly changing and challenging work environments.
Why are the development of soft skills, such as the ability to adapt and critical thinking, important in a changing world?
Soft skills like the ability to adapt and critical thinking are essential in a world that is undergoing constant transformation. They enable professionals to cope with dynamic working environments, solve complex problems, and complement technical and management skills in a changing market. These skills are essential for working in diverse and global teams, where skills such as empathy, communication and conflict resolution drive collaboration and innovation.
When facing automation and artificial intelligence, human skills such as creativity and ethics in decision-making are factors that set us apart. They are also essential for maintaining resilience in times of stress and uncertainty, ensuring productivity and motivation.
How can professionals be better prepared to lead these processes?
To enhance these skills, we must promote people's continuing education, working in diverse environments, and reflecting on their experiences in order to learn from them. Soft skills are vital for prosperity and leadership in a future full of challenges and opportunities.
How important is the role of business leadership against this backdrop of ecological and digital transition?
It is essential for guiding organizations towards more sustainable and innovative models. Leaders must have a strategic vision that includes both sustainability and digitalization as the cornerstones of business growth. This leadership involves adopting digital technologies in order to improve efficiency, reduce environmental impact and drive innovation, as part of a strategic positioning for the future. Leaders must also foster an organizational culture that values collaboration, transparency, and constant training, to ensure that the transition is inclusive and collaborative for all the organization's members. Business leaders can thereby contribute to creating innovative and sustainable solutions, while ensuring their companies remain competitive and resilient in a constantly changing economic and environmental context.
The ability to adapt and critical thinking are increasingly highly valued skills. Which training methods are proving to be the most successful in their development?
Academic curricula that include them must contain practical activities such as group work, case studies, simulations and interdisciplinary projects that encourage critical reflection and decision-making. The most effective training methods for developing these skills include problem-based learning, gamification, and creating collaborative working dynamics. These approaches enable students to put their skills into practice in real-world contexts, thereby encouraging greater engagement and a better understanding of the content while improving their levels of competence.
At the Faculty of Economics and Business we have established a skills school for lifelong learning. The UOC Skills Lab is a unique and innovative project that gives learners the opportunity to develop the skills at most demand in the market. They have support from experts in soft skills and training that starts from their level of competence and works up.
What are the main strategic lines for the Faculty of Economics and Business for the coming years?
Management of sustainability and digital transformation is very important in the Faculty of Economics and Business as an overarching conceptual and strategic framework for our academic work. This concept will enable us to incorporate sustainability and digitalization as cornerstones in our academic programmes, training students with the specific skills to face today's global and business challenges.
In teaching, the curricula must include courses and programmes that address sustainable management and digital transformation. This will not only prepare students to face the employment challenges of the future, but it will also give them tools to implement innovative solutions within organizations. Learning methods must therefore combine theory and practice by means of real projects, simulations and collaborations with companies to foster the ability to adapt to a constantly changing environment through critical thinking.
The Faculty of Economics and Business has developed a new bachelor's degree programme, Sustainability Management, Digital Transformation and the Environment, which will be available next September. It is an innovative academic programme that addresses the three cornerstones of our changing times: the climate emergency, rapid socio-environmental change and digital transformation, with the need to make management, production, exchange and consumption more sustainable.
What is the strategic line for the faculty's research?
In our research, we must contribute to defining new approaches and solutions for sustainability, in order to design business models based on digital transformation that are more environmentally responsible. This includes everything from research into more theoretical models to the study of new business practices that include sustainability and digitalization. In this context, the faculty has the opportunity to contribute to the development of applied knowledge that not only anticipates trends, but also helps companies and institutions adapt to changes in the market, society and a legal framework with new environmental factors to take into account.
How important is research in the Faculty of Economics and Business?
The Faculty of Economics and Business has an interdisciplinary team of teaching staff that naturally focuses its academic work on sustainability management and digital transformation. This framework defines the faculty’s research strategy and positions it as a leader in the field. Research can identify emerging trends, analyse the impact of new policies, technologies and business models, and design innovative solutions that address today's global challenges based on digital transformation and environmental, economic and social sustainability.
How does research contribute to anticipating trends, designing innovative solutions and training professionals who are ready for today's challenges?
Research can identify emerging trends, analyse the impact of new policies, technologies and business models, and offer innovative solutions to address global challenges. This research must not only have an impact on the development of knowledge, but also a practical application for the improvement of business efficiency from a sustainable, digital and social perspective.