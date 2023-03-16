Xavier Baraza is the director of the Economics and Business Studies Department at the Open University of Catalonia (UOC) and a member of the DigiBiz research group, specializing in the digital economy and sustainable business models. In this interview, he discusses the challenges and opportunities of the ecological and digital transitions, as well as their impact on the labor market and business strategy.

What is your assessment of the impact of the ecological and digital transition on Catalan and international companies?

The ecological and digital transition is having a profound and diverse impact on companies all over the world. In the environmental realm, companies must adjust to increasingly strict regulations on sustainability, which may initially increase costs, but which offer opportunities in a market with a growing demand for sustainable products and services. This adjustment not only improves efficiency in the use of resources and in the reduction of impacts, but also enhances their brand reputation.

Companies are adapting to the digital transition, adopting technologies including automation, artificial intelligence and digital platforms to optimize their operations, reduce costs and transform their business models. This process leads to improved connectivity and collaboration with customers and suppliers in a globalized world, and opens up new business opportunities in areas such as commerce, logistics and data-driven services.

What opportunities and challenges do you see in this process?

The impact is particularly striking in Catalonia, with its small and medium-sized enterprises, as companies must respond to both local needs and global competition. Local cooperation, international contacts and access to national and European initiatives are key factors in promoting innovation and ensuring that these transitions ultimately become sustainable competitive advantages.

Collaboration between companies, institutions and government bodies is essential for the ecological transition. What mechanisms can enhance this cooperation?

Key mechanisms are needed to foster collaboration in the ecological transition: forums for dialogue to exchange ideas and create common strategies, tax incentives that foster collaborative projects, and public-private agreements to promote innovative green infrastructures. The sharing of data through digital networks, participatory regulations with the involvement of companies and institutions, and the promotion of shared values that foster environmental awareness and responsibility are also crucial. These measures can create synergies, and ensure shared progress towards sustainability.

According to recent figures, the demand for sustainability-related jobs has increased by 17% in Catalonia since 2018. The so-called green professions are booming, but their presence is still limited. Which ones are subject to the most demand today, and what do we need to do to make their expansion quicker?

The green professions are growing in order to foster a more sustainable economy, but their presence remains limited. Those in most demand include specialists in sustainable business models, circular economy, green finance, sustainability managers and experts in sustainable mobility, among others. These professionals are key to moving towards sustainability in sectors such as logistics, tourism and agriculture.

How can the presence of these professions in the labour market be enhanced? Which green professions are experiencing the most growth?

We need to promote specialized training, offer government incentives and foster technological innovation in order to accelerate the expansion of these professions. Increasing public and business awareness, creating strict sustainability policies, and supporting green entrepreneurship are also essential. This comprehensive approach will not only increase employment, but will also contribute to global sustainability goals.

Sustainability and digitalization are often thought to be incompatible. What positive examples would you use to show that they can be allies?

They can work together in various sectors. Examples such as smart agriculture, which uses sensors, drones and AI to optimize resources, show how technology can reduce environmental impact. Other cases include smart grids for renewable energy management, which improve efficiency, and the digitalized circular economy, in which digital platforms enable the reuse of materials and the trading of second-hand goods. Sustainable mobility through shared transport apps and electric vehicles is also a good example of how digitalization can contribute to sustainability.

How can these models be replicated in other sectors?

If we are to replicate these models, we must promote public-private collaboration, investment in green technology and specialized training. Regulations promoting sustainable practices will also play a key role in this transition. Public awareness will also be essential in consolidating the demand for digital solutions that respect the environment, thereby striking a balance between technology and sustainability.

Looking to the future, what sectors do you anticipate as being crucial to green employment and innovation?

Key sectors for green employment and innovation include the energy transition, sustainable mobility, natural resource management and the circular economy. Within the framework of the European Green Deal, jobs will mainly be created in areas such as renewable energies, with an increase in the demand for professionals. Growth in sustainable mobility and in the circular economy is also to be expected, with the reuse of materials and the reduction of waste. Management of natural resources and ecological restoration, such as ecosystem conservation and water protection, will also be essential for sustainability. These areas will be driven by green policies, and create a labour market which needs greener and more innovative professional profiles.