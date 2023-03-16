According to the 2025 Center for World University Rankings , the UOC is among the top 7.3% of the world's leading universities, an improvement on the figure for the previous year (7.6%). The Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) lists the UOC in 1,561st place in the world ranking (21 places higher than in 2024), 516th in the European ranking (18 places better than a year ago) and 47th in the Spanish national ranking (the same as last year). The study measures the quality of students' education and learning, the prestige of the university's teaching staff and the quality of its research. It does not use surveys or data provided by the universities themselves.

The CWUR classifies universities in four areas: education (25%), employability (25%), teaching staff (10%) and research (40%). Of the four areas analysed, the UOC has so far been listed in two (employability and teaching staff) but from this year it also appears in the ranking for research:

● Graduate employability, measured by the number of a university's graduates who have held top positions in the world's largest companies, relative to the university's size, with a score of 1,679.

● The quality of the teaching staff, measured by the number of teachers who have won important academic distinctions, with a score of 216.

● Research, measured in research output (total number of research articles), high-quality publications (number of research articles appearing in top-tier journals), influence (number of research articles appearing in highly influential journals) and citations (number of frequently cited research articles), with a weighting of 10% each. The UOC scored 1,982 for research.

These points bring the university's overall score to 67.9 (last year, it was 67.7). Only three Catalan universities have improved their position in the CWUR ranking (UAB, UVic-UCC and UOC), the rest have fallen.

A total of 21,462 institutions worldwide have been ranked, but only the top 2,000 are included in the CWUR World Rankings. On a global scale, as last year, three American universities top the list: Harvard University (for the 14th consecutive year), the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Stanford University, followed by the British universities of Cambridge and Oxford.

About the CWUR

The CWUR is a consulting organization providing policy advice, strategic insights, and consulting services to governments and universities to improve educational and research outcomes. It was founded in Saudi Arabia in 2012, when a list of the world's top 100 universities was produced. Two years later, it included the 1,000 best universities out of more than 25,000 institutions offering official degree programmes all over the world. It currently lists 2,000 universities and its headquarters are in the United Arab Emirates.