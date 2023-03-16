Studying cases of Alzheimer's disease

For the study, the researchers focused on patients with a genetic form of Alzheimer's, who account for fewer than 1% of cases of this condition. They used a cohort of 60 participants from the Hospital Clínic in Barcelona and 564 individuals belonging to another cohort from the DIAN project, led by Washington University in St. Louis (USA), which also includes European patients.

Magnetic resonance images were available for both groups of patients and in some cases also cerebrospinal fluid samples and information on plasma neurofilament light chain levels, a biomarker that signals neuronal damage.

"Magnetic resonance imaging gave us an image of the brain when the image was produced and it could be processed with software that gave us the volume or cortical thickness," Pérez Millan said. The researchers then applied an algorithm that allowed them to measure differences in this thickness. This enabled them to develop an index that quantifies this uneven thinning of grey matter.

"We found that with our index we could distinguish between people with Alzheimer's disease and healthy people," said Pérez, who explained that the index is a general measurement and does not give results for specific regions of the brain. They cannot, therefore, know where the deterioration of the cortex is most intense.

However, according to the authors of the study, this measurement could be used to determine the progress of the disease, because Alzheimer's disease goes through different stages before reaching the dementia phase. It would also be useful for assessing the effectiveness of new drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease.

Another of the results of the study is that the tool is able to identify carriers of the APOE4 genotype (one of the greatest risk factors for Alzheimer's disease) who have symptoms and those who are carriers of the genetic mutation associated with the condition but who do not have any symptoms.

Currently, the researchers are working to try and replicate these results in a group of people with sporadic Alzheimer's disease, which is the most common form of dementia, with a view to validating the index.