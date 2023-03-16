Transforming society through greening

Following the study and the analysis of its findings, the experts are calling for the principles of building shared spaces and natural and climate-adapted areas, especially in and around schools, to take priority in the design of urban environments.

"In addition to helping to reduce temperatures and increase the amount of greenery to tackle the effects of extreme heat, transforming school environments into nature-based climate shelters promotes quality education, ecological restoration, empowerment and reconnection with nature, providing children with healthier, safer, play-friendly, equitable and climate-ready spaces," said the researchers.

According to the authors, such well-designed and climate-adapted spaces can transform various sectors of society, as well as change ways of thinking, interactions between people and our relationship with nature.

"Building liveable, inclusive and climate-resilient cities involves working together to turn school environments into nature-based climate shelters. This isn't just because of children's vulnerability but also because of their visionary ideas," said Ruiz Mallén, who highlighted the power of children's imagination as a raw material for the future of society.

"Beyond their value to the schools themselves, nature-based playgrounds can trigger a broader urban transformation. Schools don't exist in isolation from the towns or neighbourhoods in which they're located: they are levers for systemic change," said the UOC researcher.

Thus, the use of an adapted design aimed at building and consolidating open and accessible public spaces broadens its reach and its impact on society beyond the educational community. For example, such spaces can foster inclusive and resilient urban design practices while inspiring the redesign of parks and other shared urban infrastructure. "This strategy brings countless social and environmental benefits to surrounding neighbourhoods. This is why nature-based school playgrounds present a unique opportunity to give everyone equal access to nature in cities," said the authors.

A growth model for the present day

The study is thus a call for greater emphasis to be placed on enhancing, protecting and looking after shared, natural and climate-adapted spaces in the construction and adaptation of cities and urban environments. "This premise should be a design principle, not a secondary consideration," said Ruiz Mallén.

"Failing to include nature as a co-educator deprives today's children of the opportunity to have the tools and values necessary to lead sustainable and inclusive cities. There's a risk that younger generations won't be motivated to question the status quo and seek solutions to the many global crises facing them," said Baró.

To achieve this, these experts are calling for greater engagement from the authorities in the form of ambitious and adequate budgets, an investment in the future to transform and maintain school playgrounds and other spaces for the benefit of society as a whole.

"We must act now: before the next heat wave, before we become even more disconnected from nature and before another generation inherits a city incapable of ensuring its own future," they concluded.

The COOLSCHOOLS project has received over €1.5 million in funding from the JPI Urban Transformation Capacities (JPI Urban Europe) fund, of which the Spanish State Research Agency (AEI) is a member. Project with reference number PCI2022-132958, funded by MCIN/AEI/10.13039/501100011033 and the European Union NextGenerationEU/PRTR.

This project is part of the Digital health and planetary well-being research mission and supports the following UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): 4 (Quality Education), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure) and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).