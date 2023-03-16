Stefan Stürmer, rector of the FernUniversität in Hagen (the principal online public university in Germany, with more than 78,000 students), recently visited the UOC in relation with the OpenEU alliance. He reflected on challenges his institution shares with the UOC in the field of European higher education: artificial intelligence, digital transformation, lifelong learning, microcredentials and the need to guarantee quality, inclusive education.

He used this interview to explain why European university alliances such as OpenEU – which is coordinated by the UOC – are essential for sharing knowledge, building trust between institutions and jointly progressing in the transformation of higher education in Europe.