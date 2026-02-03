To generate narratives and imaginaries that help develop a fairer world and a more diverse, pluralistic and critically engaged society, in line with contemporary challenges.

Culture, the arts and creativity are cornerstones for educating critical citizens and opening up new collective imaginaries. They contribute to shaping conscious individuals and creating new collective imaginaries that invite us to see the world from diverse perspectives. By fostering constructive criticism and envisioning a more just and sustainable future, we build a society that values diversity and creativity as drivers of change.