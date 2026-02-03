Digital transition and sustainability
To contribute to new social, environmental, economic and political dynamics arising from emerging scenarios. And to support and lead the digital transformation to ensure that it is the driving force of a green, fair and inclusive transition.
The current context of social, environmental and technological transformations poses new global challenges. At the UOC, we are working to analyse and understand these changes, and to produce responses that contribute to a more critical, resilient and sustainable society. We do this based on an interdisciplinary and systemic perspective, able to address the interdependence between the urban, political, cultural and economic realms. We aim to be an active agent of change, influencing public policies and promoting fairer and more sustainable models for the future.
How does the UOC contribute to this mission?
Research and projects
We conduct research to understand and direct the impact of technology in communities and society.
- Transformation with a human touch: we analyse how digitalization affects people, organizations and local communities, always giving priority to ethics, inclusion and equity.
- Solutions for the socio-environmental emergency: we develop projects that use advanced data analysis and analytics to propose more efficient and sustainable life, production, work, exchange and consumption models.
- We propose governance models and policies to address the socio-economic and environmental challenges facing us.
- Open science: we foster universal access to knowledge to speed up the development of global solutions to sustainability challenges.
Knowledge transfer
We turn scientific advances into practical tools for companies, institutions and the public.
- Collaborative innovation: we work hand in hand with the public and private sectors to put in place digital solutions that optimize the use of resources and reduce the environmental footprint.
- Transformation of sectors: we bring digitalization to key areas, such as health, education and urban management, to make them more resilient and sustainable. We also study the organizational transformation of SMEs and NGOs, among others.
- Connectivity and local communities: we help ensure that digital knowledge can be accessed from anywhere, removing geographical barriers and reducing the need for travel.
Entrepreneurship
We support the development of projects with sustainability at their technological core.
- Start-up ecosystem: we help launch start-ups that use technology (such as AI, IoT or blockchain) to address social and environmental problems.
- Strategic support: we mentor entrepreneurs to help them develop digitally native, economically viable and environmentally responsible business models.
- We help with the digital transformation of companies and organizations wishing to embark on the path of change.
- Investment in values: we connect innovative talent with resources that prioritize long-term benefits over short-term profit.
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UOC research in figures
research groups: developing networked knowledge generation.
entrepreneurship projects: with annual support through Hubbik.
researchers: a multidisciplinary talent ecosystem.
open-access publications: full commitment to open science.
spin-offs: tech-based companies started at the UOC.