To contribute to new social, environmental, economic and political dynamics arising from emerging scenarios. And to support and lead the digital transformation to ensure that it is the driving force of a green, fair and inclusive transition.

The current context of social, environmental and technological transformations poses new global challenges. At the UOC, we are working to analyse and understand these changes, and to produce responses that contribute to a more critical, resilient and sustainable society. We do this based on an interdisciplinary and systemic perspective, able to address the interdependence between the urban, political, cultural and economic realms. We aim to be an active agent of change, influencing public policies and promoting fairer and more sustainable models for the future.