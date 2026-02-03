Campus

Digital transition and sustainability

To contribute to new social, environmental, economic and political dynamics arising from emerging scenarios. And to support and lead the digital transformation to ensure that it is the driving force of a green, fair and inclusive transition.

The current context of social, environmental and technological transformations poses new global challenges. At the UOC, we are working to analyse and understand these changes, and to produce responses that contribute to a more critical, resilient and sustainable society. We do this based on an interdisciplinary and systemic perspective, able to address the interdependence between the urban, political, cultural and economic realms. We aim to be an active agent of change, influencing public policies and promoting fairer and more sustainable models for the future.

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How does the UOC contribute to this mission?

Research and projects

We conduct research to understand and direct the impact of technology in communities and society.

  • Transformation with a human touch: we analyse how digitalization affects people, organizations and local communities, always giving priority to ethics, inclusion and equity.
  • Solutions for the socio-environmental emergency: we develop projects that use advanced data analysis and analytics to propose more efficient and sustainable life, production, work, exchange and consumption models.
  • We propose governance models and policies to address the socio-economic and environmental challenges facing us.
  • Open science: we foster universal access to knowledge to speed up the development of global solutions to sustainability challenges.

Knowledge transfer

We turn scientific advances into practical tools for companies, institutions and the public.

  • Collaborative innovation: we work hand in hand with the public and private sectors to put in place digital solutions that optimize the use of resources and reduce the environmental footprint.
  • Transformation of sectors: we bring digitalization to key areas, such as health, education and urban management, to make them more resilient and sustainable. We also study the organizational transformation of SMEs and NGOs, among others.
  • Connectivity and local communities: we help ensure that digital knowledge can be accessed from anywhere, removing geographical barriers and reducing the need for travel.

Entrepreneurship

We support the development of projects with sustainability at their technological core.

  • Start-up ecosystem: we help launch start-ups that use technology (such as AI, IoT or blockchain) to address social and environmental problems.
  • Strategic support: we mentor entrepreneurs to help them develop digitally native, economically viable and environmentally responsible business models.
  • We help with the digital transformation of companies and organizations wishing to embark on the path of change.
  • Investment in values: we connect innovative talent with resources that prioritize long-term benefits over short-term profit.
NEWS

Latest news

All the news
In their analysis, the authors studied data from 172 countries between 1995 and 2020 (foto: Adobe)
Economy

Does fighting climate change put the economy at risk?

Health

A study examines the Spanish experience with climate shelters as an example for the world

Economy

"Sustainable tourism has become all but a meaningless buzzword"

UOC research in figures

51

research groups: developing networked knowledge generation.

150+

entrepreneurship projects: with annual support through Hubbik.

500+

researchers: a multidisciplinary talent ecosystem.

60%

open-access publications: full commitment to open science.

12

spin-offs: tech-based companies started at the UOC.

Research centres

research centre uoc-digit
Research centres

Digital Transformation and Governance Research Centre (UOC-DIGIT)

research centre uoc-futured
Research centres

Futures of Education in the Digital Age Research Centre (UOC-FuturEd)

research centre uoc-transic
Research centres

Interdisciplinary Research Centre on Social and Cultural Transformations

research centre uoc-ehealth
Research centres

eHealth Centre: Research for Human and Planetary Health (UOC-eHealth)

research centre uoc-tech
Research centres

Ethical Technologies and Connectivity for Humanity Research Centre (UOC-TECH)