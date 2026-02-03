To promote planetary health through the use of ICT, contributing to improvements in human health and global ecosystems.

We consider human health and well-being to be inseparable from the health of ecosystems, and we understand that digital technologies offer new opportunities for improving our quality of life and our decision-making about individual and collective health. Against the current context of pandemics, inequalities and environmental emergencies, our research adopts a comprehensive approach, rethinking health systems, reinforcing prevention, and integrating scientific, technological and social knowledge. The UOC seeks to contribute to a more accessible, inclusive healthcare system that is connected to the world's major challenges, promoting human well-being in harmony with ecosystems. At the same time, we must address the equality and access challenges posed by these technologies.