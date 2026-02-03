Planetary health and well-being
To promote planetary health through the use of ICT, contributing to improvements in human health and global ecosystems.
We consider human health and well-being to be inseparable from the health of ecosystems, and we understand that digital technologies offer new opportunities for improving our quality of life and our decision-making about individual and collective health. Against the current context of pandemics, inequalities and environmental emergencies, our research adopts a comprehensive approach, rethinking health systems, reinforcing prevention, and integrating scientific, technological and social knowledge. The UOC seeks to contribute to a more accessible, inclusive healthcare system that is connected to the world's major challenges, promoting human well-being in harmony with ecosystems. At the same time, we must address the equality and access challenges posed by these technologies.
How does the UOC contribute to this mission?
Research and projects
Research at the UOC focuses mainly on the intersection between technology, biology and society to anticipate health and environmental crises.
- Digital health: research into technological solutions, such as telemedicine or monitoring apps, that reduce the need for travel and ease pressure on physical facilities, thus optimizing resources.
- Epidemiology and big data: analysing big data to understand the effects of environmental factors – such as pollution and climate change – on the spread of disease and mental health.
- Global health and inequalities: studies on how to prevent medical technology from giving rise to a new exclusion gap and ensuring that digital solutions reach vulnerable groups.
Knowledge transfer
The aim is for digital innovations to become practical tools for more resilient and sustainable health systems.
- eHealth Centre: Research for Human and Planetary Health: a transdisciplinary academic centre that serves as a node for the transfer of digital health knowledge to hospitals, governments and NGOs.
- Professional training: lifelong training programmes in digital skills for healthcare staff, resulting in more efficient and environmentally friendly health management.
- Dissemination of scientific knowledge: producing open resources on healthy lifestyle habits with a low environmental impact (such as sustainable eating and active mobility).
Entrepreneurship
The UOC uses open innovation to drive market solutions that improve people's lives without harming the environment.
- Wellness start-ups: promoting projects that use artificial intelligence for early diagnoses and efficient hospital waste management, among other uses.
- Mental health solutions: supporting digital platforms that provide accessible psychological support, a key pillar of human well-being in complex urban settings.
- Care economics: fostering business models that prioritize people's lives and care, using ICTs to connect communities with support networks.
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UOC research in figures
research groups: developing networked knowledge generation.
entrepreneurship projects: with annual support through Hubbik.
researchers: a multidisciplinary talent ecosystem.
open-access publications: full commitment to open science.
spin-offs: tech-based companies started at the UOC.