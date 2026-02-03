Presentation

Online, anytime
Enrolment open

Online Catalan Courses

The UOC's online Catalan courses are aimed at both students starting out in this language (Catalan A1 – Beginner and Catalan A2 – Elementary) and those who can already use it in everyday and moderately formal situations (online Catalan B2 and C1 courses). An online Catalan C2 – Proficiency course is also available for those seeking to develop linguistic skills and competencies at an advanced level. All online Catalan courses meet the needs of the university community, professionals in all kinds of fields and the general public.

Payment in instalments

You can split your payment into instalments

Discounts

See available discounts.

In addition to studying Catalan online, you can prepare for the interuniversity examinations leading to an official Catalan language certificate issued by the Government of Catalonia at the following levels:

  •  Catalan B2 (Upper Intermediate)
  •  Catalan C1 (Advanced)
  •  Catalan C2 (Proficiency)
  •  Legal Catalan

Once you have successfully completed the online Catalan course and teaching has ended, you can register for these exams, which are organized by the UOC within the CIFALC (Catalan Interuniversity Commission for Language Training and Certification) framework. All exams are held on the same day and at the same time, and students may not sit two exams in the same semester. The fee for the first sitting of these exams, which must be taken in person, is not included in the course enrolment fee.

Download the programme (PDF)
  • Start

    17th Feb. 2027

  • 100%

    Online

  • Qualification: UOC-certified

  • Length: 4 months

  • Level: Beginner to Advanced

  • Enrolment: Open

Enrol now

Fully online method

World's first ever online university

Personalized guidance and support

  • The UOC, Spain's best online university

    We are rated the best online university in Spain by the main university quality rankings.

Online Catalan Courses

Enrolment process

How to enrol

  1. Enrolment and personal details form

    Go to the Enrol section and complete the enrolment form for your chosen studies.

  2. Payment options

    Use your credit or debit card to make the payment on completion of the enrolment process. The fees (subject to annual revisions) for this programme will be those applicable when enrolment is completed.

  3. Logging in to the Campus

    Once you've enrolled, you'll receive your credentials to log in to the Virtual Campus. We recommend logging in early to start finding your way around. Your classrooms will open on the Campus during the first day of the course.

  4. Welcome to the UOC!

    Remember, the best way to learn a language is by living it!

    Information on withdrawing your enrollment

Why study at the UOC?

No classes and no timetable

The flexibility we offer lets you organize your individual and group work activities according to your needs and free time.

Teachers guiding you

Online learning with personalized attention and support from your teacher.

Working collaboratively

You'll practise the language together with your classmates, using a wide range of learning resources and materials.

The four language skills

The online environment favours the learning and practice of the four essential language skills: reading, writing, listening and speaking.

Discounts

As a UOC student, you may be eligible for a discount on your enrolment fees. Find out what discounts are available.

See available discounts
FAQs

Any questions? We'll answer any doubts relating to our programmes and courses, our learning model, administrative procedures, or other related matters.

View more

Would you like more information?

Send us your details and we'll send you information on this program and regarding UOC products, services and promotional activities.

Gender
In what language do you want to receive the information?

You can consult the privacy policy at the following link.