Presentation
Online Catalan Courses
The UOC's online Catalan courses are aimed at both students starting out in this language (Catalan A1 – Beginner and Catalan A2 – Elementary) and those who can already use it in everyday and moderately formal situations (online Catalan B2 and C1 courses). An online Catalan C2 – Proficiency course is also available for those seeking to develop linguistic skills and competencies at an advanced level. All online Catalan courses meet the needs of the university community, professionals in all kinds of fields and the general public.
You can split your payment into instalments
See available discounts.
In addition to studying Catalan online, you can prepare for the interuniversity examinations leading to an official Catalan language certificate issued by the Government of Catalonia at the following levels:
- Catalan B2 (Upper Intermediate)
- Catalan C1 (Advanced)
- Catalan C2 (Proficiency)
- Legal Catalan
Once you have successfully completed the online Catalan course and teaching has ended, you can register for these exams, which are organized by the UOC within the CIFALC (Catalan Interuniversity Commission for Language Training and Certification) framework. All exams are held on the same day and at the same time, and students may not sit two exams in the same semester. The fee for the first sitting of these exams, which must be taken in person, is not included in the course enrolment fee.
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Start
17th Feb. 2027
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100%
Online
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Qualification: UOC-certified
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Length: 4 months
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Level: Beginner to Advanced
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Enrolment: Open
Fully online method
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The UOC, Spain's best online university
We are rated the best online university in Spain by the main university quality rankings.