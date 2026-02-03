Online Catalan Courses

In addition to studying Catalan online, you can prepare for the interuniversity examinations leading to an official Catalan language certificate issued by the Government of Catalonia at the following levels:

Catalan B2 (Upper Intermediate)

Catalan C1 (Advanced)

Catalan C2 (Proficiency)

Legal Catalan

Once you have successfully completed the online Catalan course and teaching has ended, you can register for these exams, which are organized by the UOC within the CIFALC (Catalan Interuniversity Commission for Language Training and Certification) framework. All exams are held on the same day and at the same time, and students may not sit two exams in the same semester. The fee for the first sitting of these exams, which must be taken in person, is not included in the course enrolment fee.