Campus

Faculty of Arts and Humanities

People Looking at Art

Thinking about culture, understanding the world

"At the UOC’s Arts and Humanities Studies, we offer multidisciplinary education that invites students to understand cultures, societies, and the diverse forms of human expression throughout history, while developing a critical perspective on the world."

Anna Busquets. Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities

Thinking about culture, understanding the world

At the UOC Faculty of Arts and Humanities, we offer flexible and multidisciplinary studies designed to foster an understanding of cultures, societies and all forms of human expression throughout history. Our aim is to encourage reflection and critical thinking in order to fully understand the challenges and transformations in today's world.

Our academic programme is structured around the following areas of knowledge: the humanities, language and literature, cultural management, and the arts. In addition, our Centre for Modern Languages oversees and coordinates all language courses at the UOC.

Our research seeks to advance a deeper understanding of the complexity of the world's languages, cultures and societies both from a historical perspective and in relation to current challenges. We study change and continuity processes, forms of creation and representation, cultural practices and the ways in which knowledge is produced, transmitted and shared in the arts and humanities.

Through our courses and programmes and our academic activity, students acquire the skills they need to analyse and understand historical, cultural, artistic, linguistic and social phenomena from a cross-disciplinary, rigorous and critical perspective that addresses major contemporary issues. 

Anna Busquets
Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities

Team

FACULTY

Academic and research staff at the Faculty

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MANAGEMENT STAFF

Gloria Maria Pujol Carmona
Faculty administrator
gpujol@uoc.edu

MANAGEMENT STAFF

Núria Ramos Martí
nramosmar@uoc.edu

Dissemination of faculties' activities

Arts and Humanities

Blog of the UOC Faculty of Arts and Humanities. 

Art Matters

Blog on contemporary art and digital culture. 

Books

Blog of the Master's in Digital Publishing. 

Catalan Language and Literature

Blog of the Bachelor's Degree in Catalan Language and Literature. 

Centre for Modern Languages

The UOC Languages Blog. 

Culture without Limits

Blog of the UOC's Cultural Management Area. 

Event Management

Blog of the Postgraduate in Cultural, Sports, and Corporate Event Management. 

Koiné

Blog on Ancient Mediterranean Master's Degree. 

Tradiling

Blog on translation and languages. 

Artnodes

Journal on Art, Science and Technology

Space coordinated by various UOC departments, dedicated to the reflection and study of the intersections between art, science, and technology.

Dictatorships & Democracies

Journal of History and Culture

Dictatorships & Democracies (D&D) is an open-access online journal, published in Barcelona by the UOC and the Carles Pi i Sunyer Foundation, focusing on social and intellectual movements and democratization from a comparative and transnational perspective.

Digithum

A Relational Perspective on Culture and Society

Promoted by the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, it publishes articles of reflection or research results that analyse transformations to humanities and social sciences in the digital age.

LletrA

Catalan literature online

An initiative of the UOC, Ramon Llull Institute and the Institute of Catalan Arts of the Catalan Government to promote Catalan literature.

Highlights

Videos

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Events

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    Useful links

    Hac Te

    Hub of Art, Science, and Technology

    More information

    Commitment to culture

    More information

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