Faculty of Arts and Humanities
Thinking about culture, understanding the world
"At the UOC’s Arts and Humanities Studies, we offer multidisciplinary education that invites students to understand cultures, societies, and the diverse forms of human expression throughout history, while developing a critical perspective on the world."
Anna Busquets. Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities
Team
Academic and research staff at the Faculty
Dissemination of faculties' activities
- Blogs
- Journals and online spaces
Artnodes
Space coordinated by various UOC departments, dedicated to the reflection and study of the intersections between art, science, and technology.
Dictatorships & Democracies
Dictatorships & Democracies (D&D) is an open-access online journal, published in Barcelona by the UOC and the Carles Pi i Sunyer Foundation, focusing on social and intellectual movements and democratization from a comparative and transnational perspective.
Digithum
Promoted by the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, it publishes articles of reflection or research results that analyse transformations to humanities and social sciences in the digital age.
LletrA
An initiative of the UOC, Ramon Llull Institute and the Institute of Catalan Arts of the Catalan Government to promote Catalan literature.
Highlights
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Useful links
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