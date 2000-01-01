Extranjerismos y palabras dudosas
|Singular
|Plural
|a
|aes (los plurales de las otras vocales son: es, íes, oes, úes)
|aguarrás
|aguarrases (no es invariable)
|álbum
|álbumes
|ay
|ayes
|bajá
|bajás
|bambú
|bambús
|bengalí
|bengalíes
|berbiquí
|berbiquíes
|bistec
|bistecs
|bonsái
|bonsáis
|búnker
|búnkeres
|cabaré
|cabarés
|canon
|cánones
|capó
|capós
|carácter
|caracteres
|carmesí
|carmesíes
|carné
|carnés
|cárter
|cárteres
|champú
|champús
|chárter
|chárter, chárteres (los vuelos chárter o los vuelos chárteres)
|chófer
|chóferes
|cinc
|cincs
|claxon
|cláxones
|clip
|clips
|clon
|clones
|coche cama
|coches cama
|convoy
|convoyes
|cuórum
|cuórums
|currículo
|currículos
|Singular
|Plural
|decreto ley
|decretos leyes
|desiderátum
|desiderátums
|dominó
|dominós
|dos
|doses
|dosier
|dosieres
|escáner
|escáneres
|eslogan
|eslóganes
|esmoquin
|esmóquines
|espécimen
|especímenes
|esquí
|esquís
|estándar
|estándares
|estrés
|estreses
|facsímil
|facsímiles
|flash
|flashes
|frac
|fracs
|frenesí
|frenesíes
|gánster
|gánsteres
|gay
|gais
|hindú
|hindúes
|hipérbaton
|hipérbatos
|hora punta
|horas punta
|iceberg
|icebergs
|iraquí
|iraquíes
|jabalí
|jabalíes
|jersey
|jerséis
|lord
|lores
|malentendido
|malentendidos
|maniquí
|maniquíes (mejor que maniquís, aunque se usa con frecuencia)
|maravedí
|maravedíes
|marroquí
|marroquíes
|máster
|másteres
|memorando
|memorandos
|menú
|menús
|mínor
|mínores
|módem
|módems
|Singular
|Plural
|no
|noes
|plató
|platós
|plus
|pluses
|popurrí
|popurrís
|póster
|pósteres
|récord
|récords
|referendo
|referendos
|régimen
|regímenes
|réquiem
|réquiems
|rubí
|rubíes
|saudí
|saudíes
|seis
|seises
|sí
|síes
|sol (nota musical)
|soles (los plurales de las otras notas musicales son: dos, res, mis, fas, las, sis)
|somier
|somieres
|stop
|stops
|suéter
|suéteres
|tabú
|tabúes
|tisú
|tisúes
|tres
|treses
|ultimátum
|ultimátums
|vermú
|vermús
|yo
|yoes
|yóquey
|yoqueis
|zulú
|zulúes