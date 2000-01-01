Campus

Extranjerismos y palabras dudosas

SingularPlural
aaes (los plurales de las otras vocales son: es, íes, oes, úes)
aguarrásaguarrases (no es invariable)
álbumálbumes
ayayes
bajábajás
bambúbambús 
bengalíbengalíes
berbiquíberbiquíes
bistecbistecs
bonsáibonsáis
búnkerbúnkeres
cabarécabarés
canoncánones
capócapós
caráctercaracteres
carmesícarmesíes
carnécarnés
cártercárteres
champúchampús
chárterchárter, chárteres (los vuelos chárter los vuelos chárteres)
chóferchóferes
cinccincs
claxoncláxones
clipclips
clonclones
coche camacoches cama
convoyconvoyes
cuórumcuórums
currículocurrículos
 
SingularPlural
decreto leydecretos leyes
desiderátumdesiderátums
dominódominós
dosdoses
dosierdosieres
escánerescáneres
eslogan eslóganes
esmoquinesmóquines
espécimenespecímenes
esquíesquís
estándarestándares
estrésestreses
facsímilfacsímiles
flashflashes
fracfracs
frenesífrenesíes
gánstergánsteres
gaygais
hindúhindúes
hipérbatonhipérbatos
hora puntahoras punta
icebergicebergs
iraquíiraquíes
jabalíjabalíes
jerseyjerséis
lordlores
malentendido malentendidos
maniquímaniquíes (mejor que maniquís, aunque se usa con frecuencia)
maravedímaravedíes
marroquímarroquíes
mástermásteres
memorandomemorandos
menúmenús
mínormínores
módemmódems
 
 
SingularPlural
nonoes
platóplatós
pluspluses
popurrípopurrís
pósterpósteres
récordrécords
referendoreferendos
régimenregímenes
réquiemréquiems
rubírubíes
saudísaudíes
seisseises
síes
sol (nota musical)soles (los plurales de las otras notas musicales son: dosresmisfaslassis)
somiersomieres
stopstops
suétersuéteres
tabútabúes
tisútisúes
trestreses
ultimátumultimátums
vermúvermús
yoyoes
yóqueyyoqueis
zulúzulúes
 