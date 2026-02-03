The general objective of my research and the work I would supervise for PhD students is to advance the understanding of how children learn language and why this can happen at different speeds.

The methodologies encompass multiple ways of observing and measuring the influences on child development stemming from:

a. interacting internal (e.g. cognitive differences)

b. external (e.g. family environment) influences

Using statistical methods to understand how children’s early cognitive and social abilities (experimental, brain imaging) interact with the quality of the home and intervention environments (observation, health psychology methods).

Specific projects (students may offer alternative ideas within the general area)

Language and cognition in deaf children.

There exists variability in language development in children born deaf and hard of hearing (DHH) with and without cochlear implant. The majority of DHH children have age-appropriate spoken language development compared with their hearing peers (Dettman et al, 2016). Despite this progress some DHH children’s language development continues to be variable. It is estimated that around 30% of children still experience delays (Bruijnzeel, Ziylan, Stegeman, Topsakal & Grolman, 2016). Research studies report that these problems are also apparent in more complex areas of language and during more demanding cognitive tasks (Geers, et al. 2009). Increased difficulties with higher-load tasks suggests that cognitive abilities supporting language development are also variable in DHH infants (Edwards & Isquith, 2020).

The PhD study will test the communication-scaffolding hypothesis (Morgan, Curtin & Bottin 2021) and ask two main questions:

1. Is language development mediated by pre implant parent interaction and EEG synchronicity recordings?

2. Is language development mediated by pre implant measures of cognitive and social abilities?

Language and cognition in Children with Developmental Language Disorder (DLD).

Children with DLD represent the largest group of clinical paediatric participants in research and practice (Leonard, 1996) . Compared with linguistic profiles relatively little is known about their language and cognitive differences (Bishop et al, 2014). The research will look at how the executive function system is involved in the language disorder and what is the mechanism whereby language and cognitive factors interact to produce these outcomes.

The PhD study will test the language-EF relationship in children with DLD and ask two main questions

1. Is language and cognitive development related in typically developing children and those with DLD?

2. What factors (SES, intervention, bilingualism etc) mediate language and cognitive development?

The PhD thesis will be carried out in collaboration with other members of the Research Group on Cognition and Language (GRECIL) at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya and the Universitat de Barcelona, and with other national and international collaborators.