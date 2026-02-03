Care and community health
This line of research explores, in a broad and interdisciplinary way, the social dimension of health, especially in areas related to community care and health such as:
- Aging, technology and society
- Critical studies of disability and independent living
- Community mental health
- Emergencies, disasters and community resilience
- Feminism and care ethics
- Precarity, gender, job market and subjectivities
- Social studies on personal and community health
- Reconciliation of work-personal life, sustainability and community health
Specific thesis projects offered inside of this line of research include the following:
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Caring communities in times of crisis and climate adaptation
Recent years have seen the proliferation of self-organized caring communities, mutual aid groups and preparedness networks across Europe. CareNet has explored how these initiatives mobilize care, knowledge and technology to respond to crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires and heatwaves.
We welcome doctoral proposals examining how communities organize and sustain care and solidarity in times of crisis and climate adaptation, with attention to their psychosocial impact, their role in inclusive and just resilience, and their relationship with institutions and expertise.
PROPOSTA DE TESI
From institution to community: exploring emerging caring environments in ageing societies
To address the demographic transition in the context of the care, housing and climate crises, civil society and policymakers in Spain are pushing towards a new care model. This largely involves creating environments that allow individuals to continue living in the community even when they require care. In this context, alternatives to both private homes and traditional residential facilities are emerging. We see the emergence of new housing-with-support-and-care models: shared housing, serviced housing, hostels or pensions for older adults, retirement communities and senior cohousing. Residential care facilities are also shifting towards home-like models, such as the Green House Model, Green Care Farms, dementia villages and group homes.
We are seeking PhD candidates interested in researching these new caring environments and exploring issues such as home-making practices, distribution of care work, their home and care cultures, the social life within these settings, the role of families, the impact of increasing care needs and the prevention of "institutionalization". We also welcome theses focused on examining the role of architecture and material culture, as well as the influence of technology (AI and robotics) within these environments.
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Human-animal relationships in social and health care contexts
An increasing number of individuals requiring care are living with companion animals. There is a growing body of literature demonstrating the benefits of social connectedness and well-being – particularly during life transitions, ageing and in situations of vulnerability (such as isolation, loneliness or homelessness). Consequently, animal-assisted interventions are gaining traction in social and healthcare settings, being utilized, for example, in preventing social isolation, as non-pharmacological interventions for dementia care and in managing conditions like diabetes, epilepsy and autism.
We are seeking PhD candidates who want to explore human-animal relationships during life transitions and in situations requiring care. We welcome students from the social sciences who are trained in qualitative research and interested in applying a multispecies care framework.
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Collective bereavement in long-term care facilities: a psychosocial approach
The objective of this research line is to explore how long-term care facilities deal with bereavement in a communal way, involving residents, families and staff. It aims to identify effective practices that strengthen collective resilience and to develop strategies that support the emotional, spiritual and social well-being of those involved.
The student should focus on identifying and analysing the dynamics of collective bereavement in different types of residential facilities. Through a mixed methodology, they will combine quantitative analysis (surveys and standardized scales) and qualitative analysis (in-depth interviews, focus groups and participant observation). They should analyse bereavement experiences, identify factors that facilitate or inhibit mutual support, and contribute to the creation of best practice guidelines for dealing with bereavement in long-term care facilities.
Investigador
- Dr Daniel López
dlopezgo@uoc.edu
- Dr Belén Jiménez
bjimeneza@uoc.edu
Grups de recerca
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Social media, artificial intelligence and emotional mediation among adolescents and young adults with cancer
This project explores how adolescents and young adults with cancer use social media and AI-based tools to cope with illness, maintain connections and make sense of their experiences. Using a mixed-methods approach (netnography, interviews and digital analysis), it aims to understand the emotional, social and ethical implications of these practices and to propose more sensitive, critical and participatory forms of psychosocial support.
PROPOSTA DE TESI
Care for the health and well-being of older adults at home and in the community.
Ageing population worldwide has set significant challenges for the healthcare and social systems. Moreover, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for innovative community-based solutions to take care of our older adults. Consequently, programs orientated to prevent functional capacity loss in older adults and promotion of healthy ageing are mandatory.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has set the need to design, develop and offer comprehensive community-based approaches introducing interventions at the primary care level to prevent declines in capacity. Additionally, the WHO has established the "Decade of Healthy Aging 2020-2030" to promote the healthy ageing process. It consists of developing and maintaining functional capacity in older adults to achieve their well-being. Functional capacity is determined by the intrinsic capacity of the person and their physical, social, economic, and political environment, as well as their interactions.
We aim to understand the biological, social, economic and environmental determinants of functional capacity in old adults and the effect of tailored home and community-based programs and interventions on old adults' health, autonomy and well-being.
We are interested in implementation research proposals including quantitative, qualitative or mixed (quantitative and qualitative) designs to approach aspects such as:
- Evaluation of programs oriented at preventing functional capacity loss in old adults and promoting healthy ageing
- Evaluation of effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of services and interventions provided to old persons at home and in the community under the health service and social perspectives
- Co-design and validation of innovative tools and methodologies to perform person-centred evaluation and research