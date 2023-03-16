The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) is leading the GAIA project (Bridging Sustainability and Ubiquity in Next-Gen IoT), funded by the Horizon Europe EIC Pathfinder 2025 programme, which aims to develop a new generation of biodegradable, high-performance internet of things (IoT) devices with minimal ecological impact.

On behalf of the UOC, the project is being coordinated by Xavier Vilajosana, the university's Vice Rector for Research, Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship, full professor and researcher in the Wireless Networks (WINE) group, in collaboration with UOC faculty member Joan Melià and the other members of the group. Also, NOVA ID FCT (Portugal), the CTTC Catalonia Telecommunications Technology Centre (Catalonia), the INRIA National Institute for Research in Digital Science and Technology (France), the Technical University of Braunschweig (Germany) and Tampere University (Finland) are participating in the project.

The project has a total budget of more than three million euros, and is scheduled to take place over three years. "The Pathfinder projects are cutting-edge research and innovation initiatives, which have a high level of risk and are extraordinarily competitive, and the success rate this year is 2%," said Vilajosana. "Coordinating a project of this nature places the UOC at the forefront of research at the European level. Within a very short period of time, the UOC has obtained Marie Skłodowska-Curie grants, such as those of the highly competitive Doctoral Networks and the prestigious COFUND programme, important projects within the framework of Erasmus+ KA2 and Horizon Europe, and now this EIC Pathfinder. This shows the university is going in a good direction and at a good pace," he added.