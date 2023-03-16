19 February 2025. The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) is providing its entire community with a first version of a career guidance platform that is a pioneer in education: GPS Professional. This tool lets users identify their personal and/or professional skills, competencies and knowledge and compare them with those valued by the job market in each sector. This can help them make informed decisions about their career based on verified external information.

The rector of the UOC, Àngels Fitó, explained that "GPS Professional is a tool that is innovative and unique in the university sector. Reaffirming the UOC's commitment to employability, it's an initiative that synchronizes academia with the world of work. In the context of lifelong learning, we're providing people with a tool that will allow them to steer a course and make decisions in complex professional environments."

This digital self-knowledge tool will help and support all members of the UOC community in their professional growth processes. By entering the sector or job they are interested in and stating their competencies, abilities, years of experience and academic training, users will know how all these aspects are valued within the professional field they belong to or aspire to join. In addition, they will receive accurate and up-to-date job market data from official sources that will allow them to gauge how well their profile matches market needs and to know whether they require new (cross-sector or specific) competencies to stay up to date in their field of activity.

Available on the UOC Campus, GPS Professional provides information on the years of experience required for vacancies related to each occupation, the number of job offers in each area of Spain and the salary ranges on offer, among other relevant data.

GPS Professional is a dynamic tool that will be updated and expanded in future versions, including a greater number of profiles and competencies, a personalized course recommender, and pathways for those who decide to undertake a change of profession (reskilling), among other aspects. This tool is fully aligned with the range of microcredential courses on offer, both for short training (lifelong learning microcredentials) and longer qualifications (curricular microcredentials).

"This tool represents a significant step forward in empowering the university community in their careers, in an employment context in which adaptability and the need for constant updating are essential," explained Carmen Pagès, director of the Labour Market Research and Analysis Unit (UPAL).