The liberalization of Spain's high-speed rail market in 2020 led to an increase in passenger numbers relative to its main competitor: air travel. Airlines responded to this increased competition by reducing seat capacity by between 10% and 16%, while maintaining flight frequencies to avoid compromising connectivity with major hub airports. This is the main finding of a paper by researchers from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), the University of Barcelona (UB) and the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB).

The open access article explains that the European Union supports high-speed rail as a more sustainable mode of transport, and that one way of promoting it is through market liberalization. Spain is one of the few countries to have adopted this approach. In 2020, the market was opened to competition on the country's main high-speed corridors: Madrid–Barcelona, Madrid–Valencia, Madrid–Alicante, Madrid–Seville and Madrid–Málaga. The result was an increase in both service provision and passenger demand. The number of daily services on these key routes increased from 78 to 115, while seat capacity rose by 60%, climbing from nearly 24 million in 2019 to around 37 million in 2023. Passenger demand also grew by as much as 45%, from around 20 million travellers in 2019 to more than 30 million in 2023.

The success of liberalization enabled high-speed rail to capture more than 80% of the market on most corridors where it competes directly with air travel. In response, airlines reduced seat capacity by replacing some aircraft with smaller models, while keeping flight frequencies unchanged.