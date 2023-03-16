A firm commitment to talent and society

For both entities, this agreement represents a further step in their strategy to connect scientific knowledge with government authorities, the business fabric and the public. A commitment to talent is a central pillar of the agreement, which provides for doctoral thesis supervision and research stays to focus on cutting-edge digital solutions in a collaborative environment. For the first time within the framework of CERCA research centres, the UOC's teaching and research staff will be able to carry out research stays at i2CAT.

UOC rector Àngels Fitó said that "the agreement with i2CAT reflects the role we seek to play as a university: to place our academic and research capacity at the service of applied research environments of high technological value. At a time marked by the rapid advancement of AI, cybersecurity and new forms of connectivity, joining forces with a leading centre enables us to transform advanced knowledge into useful, accessible solutions with a strong public service orientation."

In addition, Professor Xavier Vilajosana, UOC Vice Rector for Research, Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship, said that "the alliance with i2CAT reinforces a shared understanding of research: excellence, interdisciplinarity and a connection to the major challenges facing society. In line with the UOC's research missions, this agreement enables us to foster talent, generate new synergies and advance impactful knowledge transfer."

In the words of Sergi Figuerola, the director of i2CAT, "this strategic alliance will enable us to combine academic rigour with expertise in applied research to ensure that technological innovation translates into tangible benefits for people and enhances the competitiveness of our local region. We're especially proud to be the first CERCA research centre to open its doors to UOC staff, a milestone that will allow us to share cutting-edge infrastructure and work methodologies."

Collaboration areas

The agreement also promotes knowledge transfer and open science, with the aim of accelerating the delivery of innovations to the market and society. Through the exchange of methodologies and access to advanced laboratories, the two institutions aim to build a cutting-edge, sustainable research ecosystem that is accessible for everyone.

The alliance also places strong emphasis on lifelong learning and talent development. Under the agreement, the i2CAT team will have access to the UOC's degree programmes at discounted rates, and likewise to its start-up, entrepreneurship and acceleration programmes. In addition, the alliance will allow for the joint definition of doctoral research lines, collaboration on theses and the provision of grants across both institutions. Through it, the two institutions will also reinforce their commitment to lifelong learning by facilitating mutual access to their training catalogues and enhancing the skills of their respective teams.

About i2CAT

The i2CAT research centre promotes advanced digital solutions through applied research and innovation. The centre has over 20 years of multidisciplinary experience in fields such as 5G/6G, AI, the Internet of Things, cybersecurity, blockchain, spatial communications and immersive, interactive and digital society technologies. With a focus on knowledge transfer, the centre generates tangible economic impact and improves people's lives by connecting public administration, private enterprise, the scientific community and society at large. i2CAT is part of the CERCA network of research centres and, like the UOC, is accredited with the TECNIO seal.