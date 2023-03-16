Thousands of synthetic fibres are released every time we wash clothes – whether at home or in industrial settings. As these are not filtered out by wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs), they end up in rivers and the sea, directly affecting ecosystems and potentially even human health. Medicines, cosmetics and additives contain microplastics that stay in the environment for decades, eventually entering our food chain.

According to a research study published in Nature Medicine, microplastics can build up in vital organs, such as the brain and kidneys, which are responsible for eliminating toxins from the body. Another study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that they increase inflammation and can damage our arteries, increasing the likelihood of stroke or other conditions.

This project, which earned both the Audience Award and the Ramon Molinas Foundation Award for Social Impact at SpinUOC – the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya's (UOC) entrepreneurship programme – seeks to address this environmental issue by launching a new technology that has shown promising results in the removal of microfibres and microplastics.

Plastikóre, a project carried out with the participation of Marcel Bassachs, an expert in knowledge transfer and management with a Master’s Degree in Cultural Management from the UOC, has developed an advanced quaternary wastewater treatment system that can remove 85–95% of microfibres from wastewater.

The solution is based on a circular physical process carried out without chemical reagents, with no toxic by-products. In addition to making it more sustainable and environmentally friendly, these features set it apart from technologies on the market that rely on other treatment methods.