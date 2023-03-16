Eloísa Toledo Iglesias, a graduate of the UOC's master's degree programme in Bioinformatics and Biostatistics currently working as a researcher at the Politécnico de Leiria in Portugal, has won the 2026 SpinUOC Dona award for her PHYCOCARES project. This sustainable solution uses an invasive red alga found on the Iberian Peninsula as a tool to combat the main cause of post-harvest losses in oranges: green rot, which causes approximately one million tonnes of waste per year in Spain alone. Toledo credited her UOC education with playing a crucial role in the development of the project, as it provided her with tools to analyze complex data and helped her "develop a more interdisciplinary approach to research".

The PHYCOCARES project emerged from the doctoral thesis Toledo is working on at the Universidade de Leiria e do Oeste and the Universidade do Porto, in addition to the Universitat Jaume I in Castelló. She noted that SpinUOC has helped her present the project "not just as the result of scientific research, but also as a marketable proposal" and that the initiative "seeks to meet farmers' needs and increase the impact of innovation".

Toledo also feels that participating in SpinUOC has enabled her "to think beyond academia and learn to share the value of my research from a business perspective. I strongly believe in the need to build more bridges between academia and the business world, and these kinds of programmes are a major step in that direction." She sees the prize a major recognition both personally and for the project: "It validates the potential of the research we're working on to become a solution with true social impact for the citrus industry and society in general. It's a great opportunity to gain visibility, open up new opportunities for collaboration and continue to grow."