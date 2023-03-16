In addition to the size of the company, the study also shows that another key factor is the degree of innovation in companies. "Although robots have a positive impact in all cases, in more innovative companies adopting this technology does not lead to such a major change," Méndez said.

An analysis of 5,000 manufacturing firms

The researchers analysed information on nearly 5,000 manufacturing firms during the period 1990 to 2016, from one of the most complete databases on industrial companies in Spain, compiled by the SEPI Foundation. They focused on SMEs, which generate two-thirds of added value and employ more than half of the active population in Spain.

"Camp de Tarragona and industrial companies have better quality jobs and are better paid. It has been shown to be a sector with a future, generating quality employment, compared to others such as tourism or services," said Professor Joan Torrent, director of UOC-DIGIT.

In addition to productivity, the analysis also considered whether using robots boosted companies' export capacity. The UOC researchers found that introducing robots did not directly translate into more international business activity. For this to happen, according to the study, the region is a key factor.

"We found a significant positive relationship between the presence of firms in the same sector or related sectors in the province that we were analysing and the export capacity of SMEs", said Méndez, who highlighted the fundamental role that a specialized environment plays in ensuring a flow of knowledge, workers and know-how within a region.

The digitalization of SMEs

Another study, also led by Torrent, published in the same journal and using information from the same database over the same period, widens the scope of analysis and evaluates the digital transformation of SMEs. In recent years, Spain, like many other European countries, has undergone a rapid digital transformation, with robotization and automation technologies driving productivity and efficiency, together with other digital technologies and tools.

Counter-intuitively, the researchers concluded that implementing digital technologies does not automatically lead to a long-term increase in companies' productivity. They did observe, however, that these technologies play a fundamental role in selectively stimulating internationalization and productivity, especially in those companies that are more digitalized and are already particularly active in the import-export field.

"We wanted to focus on the digital transformation in a wider context," said Torrent, one of the coordinators of the i2TIC-IA Lab. "It is a common error to think that digitalization, in general, will produce homogeneous effects, when each technology brings its own benefits, because it involves different methodologies and techniques."

In this second study, the researchers confirmed the beneficial impact of robotic automation and highlighted the technological factors needed to obtain positive results: "We need well-trained personnel. Technological innovation is not enough; organizational structures need to be adapted to it. If the organization doesn't adapt, it's very difficult for technology alone to generate favourable results," said Torrent, arguing that it is necessary to "change organizations, make them more flexible, and break away from the rigid, bureaucratic and vertical structures typical of traditional industries."

The researchers also found that the use of networks and platforms strongly encourages collaboration between SMEs, and point out that, unlike countries in the Anglosphere, for example, businesses in Spain and Catalonia have historically been reluctant to collaborate. This is because SMEs tend to be family businesses with very vertical structures.

"We should start thinking how to really encourage businesses to collaborate. This is a weakness of the Spanish system that hinders its productivity and internationalization," Torrent concluded.

This project aligns with the UOC's Digital transition and sustainability research mission and contributes to the following UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): 8, Decent Work and Economic Growth, and 9, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.