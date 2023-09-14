The number of UOC PhD students has gone up by nearly 100 in the last five years

How do they combine their doctoral degrees with their personal and professional lives?

Regardless of your reasons for doing a doctoral degree, the main thing in order to maintain good mental health is not to neglect your personal life. Zarina, Adrià, Alex and Jorge all agreed that it is key to "devote time to family and friends, as well as having personal hobbies apart from constantly working", they said.

Zarina explained that "you need discipline, with mental health taking precedence". In her case, "sport has always been my way of escaping" – she has been doing judo since she was six years old – but she admitted that her dedication and commitment to the doctoral degree made her "greatly tone down the amount of sport" she does.

For his part, Alex expressed his gratitude for "the option to pursue the doctoral degree offered by the UOC part-time", as he would otherwise have found it "impossible to carry out a project like this with a stable job and a family".

Adrià added that "intellectual work is very difficult to measure", which is why he finds it "difficult to stop working". He believes that you must find incentives and break down tasks so "you can find a way to feel good even if you don't see immediate progress".

However, sometimes it's difficult to find a balance since, as noted by Jorge, "during the week I usually start on my thesis once the children are in bed, after 10 p.m. It's hard because at that time I'm already tired". Similarly, your dedication to a doctoral degree is never stable, as he mentioned, since "for various reasons you combine times of almost no activity with moments of high intensity. And those are the ones that are really hard to deal with".

Doctoral degrees, the embryo of research

These four students all agreed that doctoral programmes are closely linked to the concept of progress.

According to Alex, "asking yourself questions, solving problems and formulating hypotheses or finding solutions makes us move forward, not just technologically but also as human beings". Adrià also said that "research allows us to advance and improve as a society, enabling us to grow towards a better, fairer and more sustainable world". Jorge added that "progress and well-being are now inconceivable without science".

In this regard, the director of the Doctoral School insisted that "Spanish society values research more than we think, although the general context of misinformation isn't helping. There are probably countries where research is better funded, countries where research is more applied and has a greater social impact, but society values research activity and collaborates when necessary. There are many examples of this, of which the Marató de TV3 is a very successful one".

Do you know what the UOC's doctoral programmes are?

