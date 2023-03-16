In Spain, the Organic Law on the Comprehensive Protection of Children and Adolescents from Violence (LOPIVI) emphasizes the protective role of schools. This framework has given rise to School without violence, the first evidence-based programme in Spain to comprehensively tackle violence against children in preschool and primary school, making these educational settings protective environments and using sport as a central tool. The programme was designed, led and evaluated by the UOC's Empirical and Applied Victimology (VICRIM) research group and the Barça Foundation.

The two-year pilot programme taught students to recognize and respond to violent situations, and provided teachers with the necessary tools to deal with them.

"They now have a better understanding of their rights," said Irene Montiel, a member of VICRIM (in the management and governance research unit) and the lead researcher on the project. "One year-4 teacher told us, for instance, that the children now know what it means to have a right violated and how to ask for help."

Montiel explained that after working through the programme's educational modules, the children became more aware that they could report violent situations themselves. They also learned that "not all secrets should be kept and that it's sometimes okay to say no to an adult who asks them to do something that isn't right." In addition to teaching on the Bachelor's Degree in Criminology and the Master's Degree in Cybercrime at the UOC Faculty of Law and Political Science, Montiel also coordinates a microcredential focused on protecting children and adolescents from violence.

Exposing hidden cases of violence

The School without violence programme also takes into account school staff. In this regard, the study – published in Revista de Psicodidáctica – assessed 110 teachers before and after they underwent training and implemented the programme. The results showed that the teachers' knowledge of violence against children had improved, as had their ability to detect issues, manage disclosures, and report potential cases.

"The observed effect size is greater than that seen in other evaluated programmes and is sustained over time. This indicates that the impact is considerable and long-lasting," Montiel said.

When teachers feel better prepared, students see them as more approachable. This increases the likelihood that they will ask for help when they need it and disclose previously hidden cases of violence. In fact, the programme has improved children's and young people's sense of safety and protection at school. Montiel said: "For example, a case came to light where a boy managed to tell his father, 'At school they taught me that I have the right not to be hit, so I'm going to tell my teacher.'"

One of the most striking findings from the study, which also involved Ana M. Greco, Patricia Hernández-Hidalgo, Marc Balcells and Antonia Linde-García, is that, after taking part in the programme, school staff perceived homes and schools as being less safe and protective. "One possible explanation is that they've learned to identify more risk factors and detect subtler, more normalized forms of violence, and they've become more demanding of the environment," Montiel suggested.

Another possibility is that previously unknown disclosures were made by students thanks to the classroom sessions and improved staff training and availability, potentially altering teachers' perceptions of their students' situations.

A programme for preschool and primary education, with sport at its core

The initial iteration of the programme featured 14 educational units for pupils in years 3 to 6 of primary school. Today, the full programme starts at preschool level and comprises 32 units, 13 of which are delivered through physical activity and sport. These cover topics such as children's rights, expressing emotions, identifying risky situations, and recognizing trusted adults.

In later years, the curriculum also covers digital rights and the prevention of online violence, including cyberbullying, school-related cyberbullying and intimate partner cyberviolence, as well as digital risks such as problematic social media use. "This is incredibly important given its connection to the draft bill on protecting minors in digital environments that is currently making its way through Parliament," Montiel noted.

The idea is to harness the benefits of sport to foster healthy, positive relationships, respect for one's own body and personal space, as well as that of others, collaboration, collective care, and the ability to recognize potentially abusive situations and respond or intervene appropriately.

Over the past two academic years, the programme has involved 166 schools, 3,713 teachers and over 40,000 preschool and primary school students across Catalonia. The programme is offered free of charge by the Barça Foundation and plays an effective role in building safe and protective school environments. It also aligns closely with the current legal framework, including the LOPIVI, and children's rights. "It could also be adapted for other countries or cultural contexts, although that would require new funding," she added.

Montiel explained that the next step in the research will be to further analyse "very promising" results. "For example, the programme appears to significantly increase disclosures by students and the number of reports made to official agencies."

Thanks to the study, it has been confirmed that more cases of violence have come to light and more protection protocols have been activated than in previous years. "This is very good news, as it shows that real protection is being provided," she concluded.

Marta Segú, Executive Director of the Barça Foundation, said: "This programme equips teachers with effective tools and resources to help them identify risky situations early on, situations that may previously have been considered normal. It helps train adults to recognize signs of potential violence against children. At the same time, many children have learned to identify violent situations involving a peer, at home or in another setting, and to understand that staying silent is not an option."

The Barça Foundation addresses all forms of violence through the School without violence programme. This commitment was further demonstrated in June 2022 with the launch of FC Barcelona and the Barça Foundation's Child Protection System, a pioneering initiative in Spain and around the world. The system provides direct or indirect protection for around 200,000 children and young people across various areas of the two organizations' activities, including FC Barcelona's La Masia, Barça Academy and amateur sports. It includes a new child protection policy, an action protocol, and a range of prevention, monitoring and response measures for all forms of violence, including physical and verbal abuse, sexual abuse, neglect and bullying. The goal is to foster a culture of zero tolerance and create safe, protective environments.

The Barça Foundation is currently offering free registration for the programme to primary schools across Catalonia.

Participation in a study on child protection in schools

The UOC research team, with support from the Rosa Sensat Teachers' Association, is developing research on how cases of child violence are managed in Catalan schools.



The project leaders are seeking teachers, guidance and education staff, and other professionals from the field of education who want to share their experience through an online survey – lasting between 15 and 20 minutes – and, optionally, through an individual interview.

The research team believes that this participation will contribute to improving protocols, support and assistance for professionals, and to improving child protection.