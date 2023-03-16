In 2024, the Times Higher Education (THE) ranking of the world's best universities by knowledge area listed the UOC among the world's best universities for health for the first time. Now, in 2025, the UOC appears among the world's best universities for law . The renowned ranking, which published its new lists today, also places the UOC among the top 10 groups of universities in Spain for the social sciences, arts and humanities, psychology, clinical and health sciences, computer science, and economics and business.

This is the first time that THE has included the UOC among the world's best universities for law . It is ranked in the 301+ bracket worldwide, and in the seventh group in Spain, in the same group as the Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia (UNED), Universidad Internacional de La Rioja (UNIR), and Universitat Rovira i Virgili, among others. Stanford University is number one globally in the field of law.

Among the world's 400 top universities for social sciences

THE 2025 places the UOC in the 301-400 bracket worldwide, and in the fourth ranked group of the best universities in Spain for social sciences . It is listed in the same bracket as the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid, Universitat Rovira i Virgili, and the University of Granada. The institutions at the top of the international list are the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the highest ranked in Spain is the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, in 75th position.

Among the world's top 600 universities for arts and humanities

THE also places the UOC in the 501-600 bracket worldwide and in the 10th group of the 10 best universities in Spain for the arts and humanities . The overall list is headed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Spanish list by the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, which is in 68th place.

Among the world's top 600 universities for psychology

THE has included the UOC in the 501-600 bracket of the world's best universities for psychology . In Spain, it is among the group of universities that occupy sixth place, which also includes universities such as the Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia (UNED) and the Universidad Internacional de La Rioja (UNIR), among others. The Spanish list is headed by the University of Barcelona, in the 101-125 bracket, and the international list is headed by Stanford University.

Among the world's top 800 universities for clinical and health sciences

In the field of clinical and health sciences , in which the UOC appeared for the first time a year ago , the UOC is in the 601-800 bracket of the world's best universities. In Spain, it is in the group of universities occupying eighth place, at the same level as Universitat Jaume I and Universitat Rovira i Virgili, among others. The University of Barcelona tops the Spanish list, in 73rd place, and worldwide, the first place in the ranking is held by the University of Oxford.

Among the world's top 800 universities for computer science

THE ranks the UOC in the 601-800 bracket of the world's best universities for computer science . In Spain, the university is among the universities ranked in fifth place, with the Complutense University of Madrid, the Miguel Hernández University of Elche, the Public University of Navarre, Universitat Rovira i Virgili, Universidad Internacional de La Rioja (UNIR), the University of Alcalá, the University of Malaga, the University of Murcia, the University of Salamanca, the University of Santiago de Compostela and the Universitat de València. The University of Granada is the highest ranked in Spain in this field, in the 251-300 bracket, and the University of Oxford heads the international list.

Among the world's top 800 universities for economics and business

The UOC is in the 601-800 bracket of the world's best universities for economics and business . In Spain, it is among the universities in eighth place, at the same level as Universitat Jaume I and Universitat Rovira i Virgili, among others. Top of the list in Spain is Pompeu Fabra University, in 82nd position, and worldwide, the first place in the ranking is held by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

THE ranks the UOC among the 10 best universities in Spain