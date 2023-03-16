Trust in the rules of the game

The study shows that even in highly polarized environments, winning voters do not usually support leaders who 'take revenge', and losers continue to accept the majority's right to govern, provided that minority rights are protected. There are differences between winners and losers in these areas, but they are statistically very small when compared to the decline in satisfaction with democracy. This suggests that there is a bedrock of public support that contributes to maintaining democratic institutions, even in politically tense environments.

These results therefore provide fresh evidence on the role of citizens in the quality of democracy. Most of the previous academic literature had focused on "satisfaction with democracy", an indicator that usually reflects whether the individual is happy with how the system works, or with the current government. This study confirms that winning voters are consistently more satisfied than losers, and that this difference increases as affective polarization increases. "On the other hand, if there is a difference between winners and losers in terms of support for basic democratic norms, it remains constant regardless of the level of polarization," said the researcher, who is affiliated to the UOC-DIGIT centre.

The research was carried out by analysing data from the Comparative Study of Electoral Systems (CSES), which covers 35 elections held in 30 countries between 2016 and 2021. Its objectives did not include ascertaining why polarization has a particularly marked effect on satisfaction with democracy but not on support for democratic norms, but Ferrer gave his own perspective: "The two aspects are different in academic terms. To make a comparison with football, being angry at losing to your biggest rival is one thing, and wanting to change the basic rules of football after you lose is something else entirely."

A political environment that encourages further research

In view of the democratic backsliding that is evident in some Western democracies, which has taken place at the same time as increased polarization, the research team highlighted the need to continue studying these dynamics in depth. "If we want a democracy to work properly, the winners must not use their status as winners to give themselves more powers, and the losers must accept that they have lost and that the way to achieve power is simply to win elections in the future," said the UOC researcher.

The research team aims to continue broadening its knowledge in order to contribute more information to the recent debate on the extent to which it is necessary to restrict or permit the existence of parties with strong autocratic tendencies. "The situations or circumstances in which polarization does have a negative effect on democracy are not yet entirely clear. We are investigating whether it is necessary to identify which parties polarize and how their opponents react, a process known as asymmetric polarization," said Ferrer. The research team has also begun new lines of work to find out whether polarization affects other principles, such as banning political parties or judicial review processes.