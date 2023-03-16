A model grounded in qualitative research

The study underpinning the development of this tool involved an in-depth analysis of nurses' real-life experiences during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and during simulation-based education. The findings highlighted several factors linked to nurse empowerment, including psychological safety, positive team climate, confidence, autonomy, reflection and recognition of the impact of nursing practice. Applying the model not only supports the development of clinical skills but also fosters adaptability, professional self-awareness and autonomy, qualities that are essential for working in highly complex healthcare settings.

The publication makes a major contribution to the field of clinical simulation in nursing by framing debriefing not only as a means of reviewing practice, but also as an opportunity to strengthen nurses' identity, confidence and capacity to act.

The model can be used in both clinical simulation and complex healthcare situations, as well as in mentoring and team reflection processes. Nevertheless, the study highlights the need for further research to evaluate the model's effectiveness in different settings.

Reference article:

Laura Macià Casòliva, Clara Selva Olid, Carlota Riera Claret. Power in Practice: Developing a nurse empowerment debriefing model informed by phenomenological research, Clinical Simulation in Nursing, Volume 117, 2026, 102030, ISSN 1876-1399, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ecns.2026.102030

This project is aligned with the UOC's Planetary Health and well-being research mission and contributes to the following United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): 3, Good Health and Well-Being.

