How it works: the cloud, sensors and real-time alerts

"We aim to enable healthcare personnel to monitor patients remotely, without requiring their presence in the hospital. To achieve this, we utilize devices that track multiple indicators, generating a real-time clinical overview. This information is processed on a server, which allows doctors to access data at any time and even receive alerts when there's any change," explained Eduard Álvarez, the project's principal investigator and a coordinator of the Urbanization, Commerce and Sustainable Logistics (URBANLOG) group at the UOC-DIGIT research centre.

Its pioneering nature encompasses two key aspects. "It's the first remote monitoring system for emergency patients – it has been tested in other specialities, but never in this service – and it's the first time we aim to test it across regions, which means different operating systems and action protocols," said Álvarez, a member of the UOC's Faculty of Economics and Business.

The UOC team, responsible for technological development, has identified a series of challenges. Álvarez summarized them: "We'll need to transfer data from devices to a cloud server, ensuring privacy and ethical management of the information, integrate the dashboard into the hospital's existing computer systems to ensure scalability, and finally, integrate the operations of centres located across the border."

Less travel and more comfort for older patients

The primary benefit for the patient is an enhanced quality of life. "Mainly comfort: avoiding disorientation and travel that can be a significant disruption, particularly if the patient has cognitive impairment or is very frail. Additionally, patients are often admitted solely to administer a treatment that, with adequate monitoring, could be managed at home," explained Yuguero.

Cristian Castillo, a co-coordinator of URBANLOG and associate professor in the same faculty as Álvarez, gave more details: "Today, in a mountain valley, having a patient under observation can mean an ambulance occupied for hours, a hospital bed blocked, and a journey that, due to distance and weather, is long and expensive. If we can make the observations remotely, we free up scarce resources and reserve them for those who truly need them. And here's the key: technology is only one part. The difficult, and decisive, aspect is the operation – redesigning circuits, protocols, and logistics so that remote monitoring integrates seamlessly into the daily routines of widely dispersed centres. Without this process engineering, even the best device is useless."

Pilot project set to begin in residential centres

Validation will commence in a controlled environment. "We'll start with some residential centres, involving clinical staff, to avoid travel. If the system proves effective, we'll scale it up to more rural and widespread areas to assess its utility and reliability," said Yuguero. The solution and its resulting protocols will also be shared in a validation workshop with other hospitals in Spain, France and Andorra, to evaluate their applicability in diverse contexts and prepare for replication in other mountainous regions.

The consortium unites three essential areas: the clinical, with Hospital Universitari Arnau de Vilanova (ICS, Lleida) as the reference hospital; the cross-border, with Hospital Nostra Senyora de Meritxell (SAAS, Andorra), which provides interoperability between different health and legal frameworks; and the coordination and technological process, managed by the UOC, which leads the consortium.