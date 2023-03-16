Using virtual reality to foster empathy

The goal of the REVISE project is to get participants to experience a situation from the point of view of their partner's identity. This perspective exchange made possible by the use of immersive virtual reality will enable the researchers to establish whether the experience changes when the participant sees it from the point of view of not just any woman but someone they care deeply about.

“Our hypothesis is that people process experiences differently when they're linked to someone that really matters to them", explained Saavedra-Roa. "When a participant experiences a harassment situation from the point of view of their partner's identity, they no longer see it as something that is theoretical or remote. Instead, it becomes emotionally significant and personally meaningful", said the researcher.

This hypothesis originated from a preliminary study, whose findings have not yet been published, that compared the responses of study subjects who were using a generic virtual avatar with those of subjects who were interacting through an avatar modelled on their partner. The differences in empathy and intensity of emotional response observed in that study laid the foundations for designing the research project that is now starting.

"We've proposed the concept of relational anchorage effect based on the idea that virtual reality can bring about change not only by enabling people to take someone else's perspective but also because that perspective can be linked to a relationship that is meaningful to them. Instead of picturing a random woman, participants imagine someone they love, someone that they care for and know well. This can turn a general moral reaction into a deeply relational and emotional experience", said the researcher.

According to the research protocol published for the study, the 90 heterosexual volunteer couples selected will be randomly assigned to one of three experimental conditions: immersive virtual reality (IVR) with partner identity exchange in a sexual harassment scenario, IVR with partner identity exchange in a neutral scenario or third-person observation of a sexual harassment scenario. The intervention involves a single IVR session, with assessments conducted at baseline, post-intervention, and at three-month follow-up.