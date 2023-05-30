Unique hyper-efficient crop irrigation technology

María Martínez, a student on the UOC's Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Management who lives in Sweden, will be presenting Agrodit, a revolutionary agricultural project. This initiative, undertaken jointly with Fernando Carrasco, a student on the UOC's Bachelor's Degree in Computer Engineering, involves a unique sensor that measures soil moisture and temperature at different levels, a remote irrigation valve switch, and a platform that allows users to view crop data easily, and to receive notifications, predictions, analysis and reports. "Agrodit not only makes monitoring crops easy, but it also makes the implementation of hyper-efficient irrigation possible, saving on costs and resources," Martínez said.

Selfies to diagnose eye problems

Francisca Villanueva and Igor García, students on the Joint University Master's Degree in Bioinformatics and Biostatistics (UOC, UB), will be presenting begIA: Artificial Intelligence for Future Eye Health, a mobile app that enables the diagnosis of eye problems, such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma or cataracts, by analysing a selfie. The project is based on deep learning techniques that use the most advanced artificial neural network architectures for image recognition. "begIA will provide an early diagnosis for people living in areas where access to a quality health system is difficult. This paves the way for everyone to have medical treatment, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals," said García.

Diverse and inclusive technology for agile training at SMEs

Anna Domínguez, a participant in the UOC's Edutech Emprèn programme, has reached the final phase of SpinUOC 2023 with the eTrivium project – an inclusive model for online training and learning adapted to the real needs of small and medium-sized enterprises. "eTrivium's mission is to provide a platform for these companies so that they can stand out in the recruitment and development of talent by integrating pedagogy, diversity and inclusion in an easy-to-implement technology," said Domínguez. eTrivium is a model that uses innovation and agility to align business competitiveness with lifelong employability.

The ultimate search engine for skin care

Paula Ferrer, a neuroscientist and graduate in Psychology from the UOC, will be at SpinUOC to present her project InSkin, a tool aimed at health professionals, including both doctors and pharmacists. It provides them with a screening service for the components of skin care products. Users can eliminate or select components of these products, choose the brand, the galenic formulation, the part of the body where it acts, and what it does. This means that they can make the most appropriate product recommendation for each person. "We have to bear in mind that 40% of the world's population today suffer from allergies or sensitivity to the components of skin care products, and this number is increasing every day," explained Ferrer.

InSkin can act as an intermediary between skin care laboratories and healthcare professionals, making it the ultimate search engine for skin care products.

Remote-controlled smart grazing

Roger Sánchez Güell, a student on the UOC's master's degree in Financial Management who lives in Frankfurt, Germany, will be presenting Moofind, an app that works with a collar for cattle and uses satellite data to monitor the health, location and grazing of animals. "This enables better livestock and field management in overall terms," said Sánchez. One of the basic functions of the app is smart grazing, which lets the farmer see which plots or farms have the best vegetation for grazing cattle, and makes sure that grazing practices do not damage the pastures. The location feature is used to check where the animals are without the farmer having to move around physically, which saves on costs and time, as well as increasing convenience. Moofind also has a health sensor which monitors the animals' heartbeat and body temperature.

Personal health information record

Yael Azagury, a student on the Bachelor's Degree in Computer Engineering, is behind the My Medic Eye project, a socially responsible start-up that aims to improve global health. Azagury explained that with this project, she aims to "empower people to take control of their own health with an app" that centralizes their medical records in just one place, including data from public and private medical centres from anywhere in the world, as well as symptoms entered by the patient. The information can be viewed graphically within the app, and shared with doctors and family members to aid diagnosis and treatment.

An interactive video game to practise oral language skills

Esteban Peñaherrera, a student on the doctoral programme in Education and ICT (E-learning), and an entrepreneur participating in Edutech Emprèn, will be using SpinUOC to present the WIN project, an interactive video game designed for children to improve their oral language skills. The WIN video game uses artificial intelligence models to detect body movements and voice productions, which facilitates interaction with the game. WIN will also include gamification techniques to make it challenging, entertaining and engaging.

"The project includes a disruptive cutting-edge technology that can be used to develop various types of video games for education and speech therapy. Its target audience is children in infant and primary schools, and speech therapy centres in Spanish-speaking countries," said Peñaherrera.

This entrepreneur is developing WIN as part of his doctoral degree under the supervision of Llorenç Andreu. Andreu is an expert in learning difficulties and language disorders, professor in the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences, and leader of the Cognition and Language Research Group (GRECIL), affiliated to the eHealth Center.

About SpinUOC