The UOC will start its 29th academic year with an inaugural lecture focusing one of the most powerful tools of our time: Artificial Intelligence (AI). In this year's lecture, entitled " Reinterpreting intelligence to reinterpret what we are . The sudden rise of generative AI gives us the chance to reinterpret and reassess what defines us a species ," Marina Garcés, a philosopher and member of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities , and Andreas Kaltenbrunner , lead researcher of the AI and Data for Society (AID4So) group, will be discussing the effects of AI. The event will be held in the auditorium of the U Building on the UOC campus at 11 a.m. (CEST) on 18 October and streamed live.

How will our lives change with the advent of AI? What influence will AI have on teaching? Is it possible to have an algorithm created by AI that isn't biased? Could AI change what defines us as a species? These are some of the questions for the UOC's inaugural lecture. The conversation will be moderated by Sílvia Sivera , director of the eLearning Innovation Center , who will act as master of ceremonies.

Andreas Kaltenbrunner conducts research into the human side of the application of AI, and examines technology while placing the human being at the centre. After working at various European technology and research centres, he joined the UOC this year to lead the new AI and Data for Society (AID4So) group at the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) . The group will focus on the development of new methods in AI, machine learning and big data analytics, and on the search for opportunities to undertake research in areas such as the social sciences and digital humanities.