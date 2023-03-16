As UNESCO's Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence marks its fifth anniversary, a new study by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and the Universidad Católica del Norte in Chile, published in AI & Society, examines how the academic community interprets the changing nature of creativity.

The authors reviewed the 40 most influential papers that appeared between 2020 and February 2025 to investigate the impact of generative AI on the production and evaluation of creative work in the cultural sphere.

The findings show that academic debate has gradually shifted away from whether AI itself can be considered creative towards a broader question: how these systems are altering the conditions under which creativity is produced, evaluated and recognized.

As the study's lead author, Iván Sánchez-López , a Ramón y Cajal researcher in the MEDIACCIONS group at the UOC-TRÀNSIC research centre, put it: "The question is no longer simply whether artificial intelligence can be creative. What's changing is who creates, who evaluates and who has the authority to decide what we recognize as creative."

A new division of creative labour, and fresh tensions

The studies reviewed highlight AI's potential to expand creative capacity by helping people come up with ideas more quickly, explore a wider range of possibilities, develop prototypes faster and interact with generative systems in new ways. At the same time, this expansion is changing how the work is distributed: some of the effort is shifting away from hands-on execution towards setting goals and constraints, as well as selecting, editing, evaluating and justifying the results.