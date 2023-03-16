AI is rewriting the rules of creativity, putting authorship, evaluation and legitimacy up for debateA UOC study reviews the 40 most-cited academic articles on creativity and artificial intelligence
The research shows that AI gives creators more room to explore ideas, but also shifts some of their creative efforts towards selecting, editing, evaluating and justifying the results
As UNESCO's Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence marks its fifth anniversary, a new study by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and the Universidad Católica del Norte in Chile, published in AI & Society, examines how the academic community interprets the changing nature of creativity.
The authors reviewed the 40 most influential papers that appeared between 2020 and February 2025 to investigate the impact of generative AI on the production and evaluation of creative work in the cultural sphere.
The findings show that academic debate has gradually shifted away from whether AI itself can be considered creative towards a broader question: how these systems are altering the conditions under which creativity is produced, evaluated and recognized.
As the study's lead author, Iván Sánchez-López, a Ramón y Cajal researcher in the MEDIACCIONS group at the UOC-TRÀNSIC research centre, put it: "The question is no longer simply whether artificial intelligence can be creative. What's changing is who creates, who evaluates and who has the authority to decide what we recognize as creative."
A new division of creative labour, and fresh tensions
The studies reviewed highlight AI's potential to expand creative capacity by helping people come up with ideas more quickly, explore a wider range of possibilities, develop prototypes faster and interact with generative systems in new ways. At the same time, this expansion is changing how the work is distributed: some of the effort is shifting away from hands-on execution towards setting goals and constraints, as well as selecting, editing, evaluating and justifying the results.
Commenting on this transformation, the study's co-author, Gemma San Cornelio, who leads the MEDIACCIONS research group and is a full professor at the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences, said: "AI allows us to produce more in less time, but that doesn't necessarily mean we're more creative."
“The increased output brings with it problems such as AI slop (AI-generated digital junk) and aesthetic monoculture ”
The article argues that AI-mediated creativity should not be seen simply as an individual ability or the autonomous output of a machine. In the authors' view, it is a sociotechnical process involving the interplay of people, models, data, interfaces, evaluation criteria and institutional structures.
This gives rise to new tensions. The ability to produce more content leaves several questions unanswered: who can claim authorship of the resulting work? How should its originality be assessed? Who bears responsibility for it? And which institutions have the authority to legitimize it? In this context, authorship tends to be distributed across different stages of the creative process, from setting parameters and interacting with the system to selecting and editing the results, while evaluation is becoming a central battleground.
The authors identify two sides to this transformation: on the one hand, AI expands the possibilities for production, experimentation and exploration; on the other, it intensifies disputes over authorship, authenticity, labour, access, responsibility and legitimacy.
Sánchez-López also warns that increased output "brings with it problems such as AI slop (AI-generated digital junk) and aesthetic monoculture (the tendency towards aesthetic uniformity), with a proliferation of design patterns that all largely end up looking the same".
Inequalities and unresolved challenges
The article also questions the notion that making generative tools more accessible automatically democratizes creativity. While these technologies may lower some barriers to production, they can also give rise to new inequalities involving digital literacy, available resources, biases, language, access to models or the ability to critically evaluate the results. In other words, the barriers may shift away from production and towards questions of evaluation, credibility and institutional recognition.
In addition, the study identifies two significant gaps in the most-cited academic literature. The first is the limited attention still paid to the environmental impact of AI infrastructure, including energy consumption, water use, data centres and other effects associated with generative systems. The second is the under-representation of perspectives from the Global South and minoritized contexts, which limits the diversity of viewpoints in the scholarly debate over AI and creativity.
This research contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities) and SDG 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions). It is also aligned with the UOC's Culture for a critical society and Ethical and human-centred technology research missions, which promote a critical, inclusive and responsible approach to cultural and technological change.
Reference article:
Sánchez-López, I., Méndiz-Rojas, H. & San Cornelio, G. Expanded productivity, contested authority: creativity and AI in high-impact research. AI & Soc (2026). https://doi.org/10.1007/s00146-026-03213-4
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