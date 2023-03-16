The challenge of the second course and the technical support

Despite the progress in the first courses and side dishes, the research points out that the substitution of animal protein with plant-based protein in the second courses is the main pending challenge. No centre achieved the recommended monthly frequency of 6 portions of legumes in the second courses, remaining at around 25% compliance.

As gathered by the study and the participating entities, this change requires time (between 2 and 3 years), in addition to the need for technical support for the educational centre, education of the pupils' palates and fluid and transparent communication with the families to resolve doubts about the nutritional balance.

The price of the menu does not determine its nutritional quality

In the economic sphere, the study questions the idea that a healthy menu must necessarily be more expensive. No relationship has been observed between the price of the menu and its nutritional quality. The part allocated to the purchase of raw materials varies, in most centres, between 18% and 36% of the total price.

To advance in this regard, the project underlines the importance of public procurement and recommends that the tender specifications prioritise quality and sustainability criteria, and local production, over the lowest price.