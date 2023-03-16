This Wednesday, GLIOGEN-X "From Magnetic Resonance Imaging to Molecular Signatures: Generative AI for Virtual Biopsy in Gliomas" was presented in Siena (Italy), a research project aiming to verify whether brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) already contains the information required to characterise the molecular profile of gliomas. This represents a new approach in neuro-oncology, based on the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI), to demonstrate how imaging techniques can provide information on the tumour's molecular characteristics, moving towards a non-invasive, personalised diagnostic process.

The UOC is taking part in the project through the NeuroADaS Lab Cognitive Neuroscience and Applied Data Science Lab research group, affiliated with the eHealth Centre. The project is coordinated by the Siena-based SME Siena Imaging s.r.l., and its partners also include the Fondazione Toscana Life Sciences (TLS), the University of Manchester, and the Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust (affiliated entity). It is one of 7 projects funded by the European Innovation Council (EIC) under a Pathfinder Challenges call, dedicated to high-risk, high-potential frontier research. GLIOGEN-X is funded with a total budget of €3,996,043.38 over a period of 4 years.

"For the UOC, taking part in an EIC Pathfinder European project like GLIOGEN-X is particularly significant, both due to the high level of competitiveness of this programme and the scientific ambition of the projects being driven in cancer research. This involvement reinforces the UOC's commitment to leading, interdisciplinary research aimed at generating a real impact on health and people's lives," states Ferran Prados, principal investigator at NeuroADaS Lab.

The focus of the project, gliomas, are the most common brain tumours in adults, with more than 27,700 new cases per year in Europe. Among these, the most aggressive form, glioblastoma, has a median survival of 12–15 months. Furthermore, it is estimated that the incidence of central nervous system tumours will grow by 50% by 2045. Today, diagnosis and treatment selection are based on the molecular profile of the tumour, which can only be "read" through biopsy: invasive procedures that are not always feasible, such as in fragile patients or those with tumours in deep locations.