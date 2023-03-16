Three key challenges

The study highlights three key areas that must be addressed to build more sustainable healthcare systems:

• Debunking the myth of individual resilience: The study shows that responsibility for preventing professional burnout cannot lie solely with individuals. While emotional stability and optimism can offer some protection, they are no substitute for appropriate working conditions. "Individual resilience has limits that must be respected by organizations," said the doctor and researcher Oriol Yuguero.

• The key role of organizational factors: Good treatment, feeling valued by the organization and wider society, as well as clear, accessible and empathetic leadership are the strongest predictors for preventing exhaustion. "A cohesive team with an environment of mutual support provides a natural shield against chronic stress," said Coral Fernández, general manager of the Galatea Foundation.

• The need to protect young professionals: The study also found generational differences: professionals with fewer than 25 years of experience are more likely to experience burnout. This highlights the need for targeted interventions in the transition from training to professional practice, ensuring safe and appropriate working conditions and supervision from day one.

"Professionals with more protective factors not only experience fewer symptoms but also report greater well-being, optimism and social support, a greater feeling of control, emotional stability and higher emotional repair capacity," said Yuguero.

Fernández added: "However, the quality of the workplace is still undoubtedly a crucial factor. Good treatment, recognition, supportive leadership, professional autonomy, team cohesion and organizational clarity act as protective factors. All this supports the Galatea Foundation's work in the fields of health promotion, prevention and intervention for healthcare staff."

An innovative methodology and approach

The study proposes a paradigm shift, departing from the traditional risk factor-based approach to burnout to focus on the identification of protective factors instead. The methodology used in the study, based on the triangulation of data by combining longitudinal surveys, focus groups and the use of immersive virtual reality to assess researchers' observations of participants' reactions to real-life high-pressure situations, is also ground-breaking.

This approach enables researchers to look beyond professionals' own accounts and examine how they react in a critical situations (e.g. when faced with cardiac arrest, paediatric sepsis or home-based palliative care), providing real-time information on their emotional regulation and peer support.