Workplace conditions and organizational factors are key to preventing burnout among healthcare professionalsThis is the conclusion of a study analysing the factors that protect some professionals from burnout and enable them to retain good mental health despite working in high-pressure environments
The study was led by the UOC and the Galatea Foundation and promoted by the Social Observatory of the "La Caixa" Foundation
Burnout is a syndrome that can develop as a result of chronic work-related stress that is not properly managed. It can affect workers' health, the quality of care they provide and the sustainability of services. It involves physical and emotional exhaustion and can affect anyone working in any sector, although it is particularly common among healthcare professionals due to high work and emotional demands, time pressure, bureaucracy, limited resources, a poor work-life balance and the perception of being undervalued. These factors can lead to emotional exhaustion, psychological disengagement from their work and reduced job satisfaction.
The study, titled Characterization of healthcare professionals with low levels of occupational burnout, has identified protective factors against burnout in healthcare professionals. The research was promoted by the Social Observatory and led by Dr Oriol Yuguero of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya's (UOC) eHealth Centre and Anna Mitjans, project coordinator at the Galatea Foundation, with the collaboration of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB), the University of Lleida (UdL) and the Catalan Institute of Health (ICS). One of the main findings of the study is that, far from being based only on personal coping mechanisms or individual resilience, prevention is closely linked to organizational factors, team support and leadership style.
Rest and a supportive environment
The study drew on a sample of almost 1,000 healthcare professionals in Catalonia. A total of 992 doctors and nurses completed monthly questionnaires over six months. Of all these participants, 24% (239 professionals) had low burnout levels. Of these, 103 people without persistent burnout took part in focus groups and an immersive virtual reality experience.
The findings of the survey showed that those without persistent burnout had healthier sleep hygiene habits. Just 10.8% of this group slept fewer than six hours per night, compared with 28.3% of those with signs of burnout. A total of 84.8% reported getting six to eight hours of sleep per night and feeling less tired when waking up, as well as having fewer difficulties falling or staying asleep.
They also experienced less fatigue halfway through the working day and at the end of the day, as well as fewer headaches and digestive problems and less back and joint pain. Just 3.6% of them reported anxiety or depression, compared with 17.7% of the group with signs of burnout. They also used fewer sleeping aids and had a healthier diet.
One of the most noticeable differences was in the workplace. Professionals without persistent burnout reported receiving better treatment from their organization, managers and team. They also felt more valued by patients, colleagues, direct managers, their organizations and society as a whole.
“The study proposes a paradigm shift, departing from the traditional risk factor-based approach to burnout to focus on the identification of protective factors instead”
Three key challenges
The study highlights three key areas that must be addressed to build more sustainable healthcare systems:
• Debunking the myth of individual resilience: The study shows that responsibility for preventing professional burnout cannot lie solely with individuals. While emotional stability and optimism can offer some protection, they are no substitute for appropriate working conditions. "Individual resilience has limits that must be respected by organizations," said the doctor and researcher Oriol Yuguero.
• The key role of organizational factors: Good treatment, feeling valued by the organization and wider society, as well as clear, accessible and empathetic leadership are the strongest predictors for preventing exhaustion. "A cohesive team with an environment of mutual support provides a natural shield against chronic stress," said Coral Fernández, general manager of the Galatea Foundation.
• The need to protect young professionals: The study also found generational differences: professionals with fewer than 25 years of experience are more likely to experience burnout. This highlights the need for targeted interventions in the transition from training to professional practice, ensuring safe and appropriate working conditions and supervision from day one.
"Professionals with more protective factors not only experience fewer symptoms but also report greater well-being, optimism and social support, a greater feeling of control, emotional stability and higher emotional repair capacity," said Yuguero.
Fernández added: "However, the quality of the workplace is still undoubtedly a crucial factor. Good treatment, recognition, supportive leadership, professional autonomy, team cohesion and organizational clarity act as protective factors. All this supports the Galatea Foundation's work in the fields of health promotion, prevention and intervention for healthcare staff."
An innovative methodology and approach
The study proposes a paradigm shift, departing from the traditional risk factor-based approach to burnout to focus on the identification of protective factors instead. The methodology used in the study, based on the triangulation of data by combining longitudinal surveys, focus groups and the use of immersive virtual reality to assess researchers' observations of participants' reactions to real-life high-pressure situations, is also ground-breaking.
This approach enables researchers to look beyond professionals' own accounts and examine how they react in a critical situations (e.g. when faced with cardiac arrest, paediatric sepsis or home-based palliative care), providing real-time information on their emotional regulation and peer support.
This project is aligned with the UOC's research mission: Planetary health and well-being; and contributes to UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) number 3, Good health and well-being.
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