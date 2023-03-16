A research led by the Pompeu Fabra University (UPF), with the participation of the UOC eHealth Center, has developed a new method to help children with language disorders or autism to overcome their communication barriers and reach standard levels of oral expression for their age. It is an intervention model that could be implemented both in clinical environments and in educational centers. Promoted by the Prosodia and Gestuality Study Group (GrEPG) of the Department of Translation and Language Sciences of the UPF, the method goes beyond the criteria of linguistics and incorporates the vision of educators, psychologists or speech therapists. For this reason, it has had the support of the GRECIL research group (Cognition and Language Research Group) and its NeuroDevelop eHealth Lab, from the UOC.

Telling stories through words and gestures: a key pillar of the model

One of the key pillars of this method is storytelling, as the ability to narrate a story orally is a key milestone in language development. To support this approach, the research team has created audiovisual materials and resources in Catalan on a range of stories, a type of resource that has been virtually non-existent in Catalan until now. According to Pilar Prieto, director of the GrEPG: “If the necessary coordination mechanisms are put in place to implement this model in schools, it could strengthen and complement the work that educational institutions do with children with special needs.”

This intervention model fosters the joint learning of all forms of language (verbal, gestural, body language, etc.), drawing on the Multimodal Narrative approach, according to which all language skills are interconnected and can reinforce one another. Scientific evidence shows that a child’s level of oral expression can be a predictor of future language skills, including literacy skills, as well as academic success and socialization.

From this perspective, the GrEPG has been researching ways to improve children’s language skills more broadly for some time and has developed a range of materials for this purpose. However, this is the first study to focus specifically on children with neurodevelopmental disorders. This latest study has been published in the journal Early Childhood Education. The article’s co-authors are Pilar Prieto, director of UPF’s GrEPG; Júlia Florit, a member of the GrEPG during the study, now affiliated with the University of the Balearic Islands; and Alfonso Igualada, a speech-language therapist and researcher affiliated with the NeuroDevelop eHealth Lab within the UOC’s GRECIL research group.