Savings and innovation to make the agricultural sector more efficient

The project team used low-power devices that communicate directly with LEO satellites. The data collected, processed using positioning algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI) onboard the satellite, is integrated into the decision-support system of the open AGRARIAN platform, which allows farmers and other agricultural applications to make use of it easily.

"We've demonstrated that sensors and equipment in the field can be located with accuracy of up to one centimetre using intermittent LEO satellite connections. This intermittent operation makes it possible to reduce energy consumption by more than 90% compared with traditional systems that operate continuously," explained Boquet.

It's important to note, however, that data transmission is not continuous but synchronized with the periodic passing of LEO satellites overhead and that receiving the data required for positioning depends on clear skies to ensure good reception of signals from the satellites.

Similarly, Agri-Precise enables both the positioning engine and a compact AI model to run in real time on satellite-grade hardware developed by Ubotica, using very low-power communications technology. So, on a technical level, the node transmits optimized data packets using NB-IoT technology to Sateliot's LEO satellites, where the positioning engine and a neural network run, filtering out interference before the data is fed into the system.

"Our studies confirm that the communication bandwidth during a satellite pass is sufficient to calculate highly accurate positions while keeping energy consumption low," said Boquet, who also highlighted that the project provides an open, interoperable service integrated into the European AGRARIAN platform, allowing any agricultural application to benefit from it.

A project proven in a real-world agricultural setting

The project has completed its technical development and scientific validation, both on AGRARIAN's satellite testbed (using technology from Sateliot and Ubotica) and in a real-world agricultural setting. Specifically, a field trial was conducted in October 2026 on a wheat crop in Catalonia, in collaboration with a farming operation, using tractors, drones and other equipment, and the system achieved a maximum-precision positioning rate of up to 99.86%.

"During the LEO satellite communication tests, we overcame the limitations associated with the system's bandwidth and orbital passes lasting just three minutes by optimizing packet transmission. We also addressed the loss of accuracy in the AI model when moving between geographical locations through statistical calibration, without having to retrain the model," explained Boquet.

All the data and software will be made openly available in the AGRARIAN platform's repositories to facilitate their adoption by other European projects and their implementation in the field. "We're committed to open science so that any researcher or farmer can reuse our breakthroughs," he said.

Agri-Precise is aligned with the UOC's Digital transition and sustainability research mission and contributes directly to the following UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): 2, Zero Hunger; 9, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; and 12, Responsible Consumption and Production.