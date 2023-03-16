Team designs high-precision agricultural geolocation solution for off-grid areasThe Agri-Precise project, led by researchers from the UOC, implements a low-power, centimetre-level positioning service for rural areas with limited network coverage
The solutions implemented can reduce the energy consumption of agricultural monitoring devices by more than 90%, thereby extending battery life and enabling key measurements for more sustainable farming
At a time when ensuring agricultural production and reducing costs are essential to the viability of farms, effective crop monitoring has become a priority for thousands of farmers. However, access to advanced monitoring and management tools remains a challenge, particularly in remote rural areas, where a lack of connectivity limits the adoption of technological innovations. This digital divide makes it difficult to implement precision agriculture solutions that can optimize resource use, increase productivity and improve the sustainability of farms.
For precision techniques—such as the efficient guidance of machinery or the precise application of fuels, soil amendments, fertilizers, and plant protection products—to be implemented effectively, access to reliable geolocation data has become a fundamental requirement. However, obtaining high-precision positioning services remains a challenge for many agricultural operations, due to high subscription costs and a reliance on mobile networks or nearby ground-based infrastructure. These economic and technical constraints hinder the adoption of precision agriculture solutions, particularly in more remote rural areas, where a lack of coverage and adequate infrastructure continues to act as a barrier to the modernization of the sector.
Now, the Agri-Precise team, led by researchers from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), has succeeded in bringing centimetre-level satellite positioning to remote rural areas that lack mobile coverage and where deploying costly terrestrial communications infrastructure is not a viable option. "Our approach makes it possible to use much simpler, more affordable and energy-efficient field devices thanks to their intermittent operation, as our innovation transfers the complex computations and artificial intelligence directly to the satellite," explained Guillem Boquet Pujadas, one of the project's lead authors and a researcher in the WiNE group, at the Ethical Technologies and Connectivity for Humanity Research Centre (UOC-TECH).
Precision without relying on extensive infrastructure
Today, accessing high-precision geolocation in the field requires expensive subscriptions and reliance on mobile coverage or nearby ground-based antennae, which are not feasible in many remote locations and rural areas. In addition, current Internet of Things (IoT) sensors either lack this level of accuracy or drain their batteries too quickly when transmitting large volumes of data to the cloud.
Agri-Precise addresses these challenges through small, autonomous devices installed in the field, which collect signals from global navigation satellite systems (GNSS), such as GPS and Galileo, and send them directly to low Earth orbit (LEO) communications satellites. The satellites process the data and deliver validated results to the European agricultural platform AGRARIAN. This allows the system to achieve centimetre-level accuracy on farms in even the most isolated areas, without relying on mobile phone masts or ground stations.
"There's no need to purchase new machinery, as the system works as a lightweight, autonomous node that can be attached to tractors, agricultural tools, existing soil sensors or drones. From a technical standpoint, the service is also independent of the hardware manufacturer and works with any standard receiver that provides satellite observations in an open format. In other words, there's no need to use the ground-based node we developed," added Boquet, highlighting the innovative solution developed as part of the project.
“We have shown that it is possible to locate sensors or equipment in the field with up to one-centimetre accuracy using intermittent LEO satellite connections”
Savings and innovation to make the agricultural sector more efficient
The project team used low-power devices that communicate directly with LEO satellites. The data collected, processed using positioning algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI) onboard the satellite, is integrated into the decision-support system of the open AGRARIAN platform, which allows farmers and other agricultural applications to make use of it easily.
"We've demonstrated that sensors and equipment in the field can be located with accuracy of up to one centimetre using intermittent LEO satellite connections. This intermittent operation makes it possible to reduce energy consumption by more than 90% compared with traditional systems that operate continuously," explained Boquet.
It's important to note, however, that data transmission is not continuous but synchronized with the periodic passing of LEO satellites overhead and that receiving the data required for positioning depends on clear skies to ensure good reception of signals from the satellites.
Similarly, Agri-Precise enables both the positioning engine and a compact AI model to run in real time on satellite-grade hardware developed by Ubotica, using very low-power communications technology. So, on a technical level, the node transmits optimized data packets using NB-IoT technology to Sateliot's LEO satellites, where the positioning engine and a neural network run, filtering out interference before the data is fed into the system.
"Our studies confirm that the communication bandwidth during a satellite pass is sufficient to calculate highly accurate positions while keeping energy consumption low," said Boquet, who also highlighted that the project provides an open, interoperable service integrated into the European AGRARIAN platform, allowing any agricultural application to benefit from it.
A project proven in a real-world agricultural setting
The project has completed its technical development and scientific validation, both on AGRARIAN's satellite testbed (using technology from Sateliot and Ubotica) and in a real-world agricultural setting. Specifically, a field trial was conducted in October 2026 on a wheat crop in Catalonia, in collaboration with a farming operation, using tractors, drones and other equipment, and the system achieved a maximum-precision positioning rate of up to 99.86%.
"During the LEO satellite communication tests, we overcame the limitations associated with the system's bandwidth and orbital passes lasting just three minutes by optimizing packet transmission. We also addressed the loss of accuracy in the AI model when moving between geographical locations through statistical calibration, without having to retrain the model," explained Boquet.
All the data and software will be made openly available in the AGRARIAN platform's repositories to facilitate their adoption by other European projects and their implementation in the field. "We're committed to open science so that any researcher or farmer can reuse our breakthroughs," he said.
Agri-Precise is aligned with the UOC's Digital transition and sustainability research mission and contributes directly to the following UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): 2, Zero Hunger; 9, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; and 12, Responsible Consumption and Production.
The project received indirect funding from the European Union’s Horizon Europe research and innovation programme through the AGRARIAN project (Grant Agreement No. 101134128). More information: https://agrarian-project.eu/open-call-2-projects/
Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Commission. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.