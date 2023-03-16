What is going on with borders?

The physical limits of resources are redrawing the world’s political and trade borders. Franco explained that borders are no longer simply lines on a map but have instead become a “porous” mechanism that can be altered by the state, as illustrated by the migration crisis seen in Ceuta this summer. While some countries delegate the management of migration flows, others use them as a “tool to exert pressure”. Kovacic warned that borders are also being blurred by the actions of private companies and multinationals: “In an import-dependent economy, the search for strategic autonomy is leading to the redrawing of borders by private agents.” As regards technology, she added that “the corporate push to accelerate production prevails without democratic oversight”. She also referred to Pacing the Frontier, a public statement from employees of leading AI companies calling for regulation on the technology’s development.

The truth is that current discussions of borders must never lose sight of the need to control logistics and trade. Lladós-Masllorens noted that the green transition requires iron, copper and cobalt, which are often used as financial assets and instruments of geopolitical power, and that conflict now extends beyond access to materials to include logistics and transport, as illustrated by the crises involving the Strait of Hormuz, the Panama Canal or Greenland.

All these tensions lead to violence. Kovacic warned that, while relative scarcity is regulated by the markets, the prospect of absolute scarcity leads to energy wars, such as those being fought in Ukraine and Iran. Lladós-Masllorens also highlighted the forms of violence (such as child labour) triggered by this situation “at source”, i.e. in resource-producing areas. He also noted that the social and environmental costs of transformation are being passed on to others. At the same time, violence also erupts “at destination”, in the form of “irregular conditions and violent discourse against immigrants” from the regions whose resources are being exploited.

Franco warned of the “erosion of democracy” taking place within this global dynamic, as the far right continues to grow and easily mobilize its members with unprecedented backing from tech capital. This has given rise to the concept of “technofascism”, which involves practices such as mass surveillance and the manipulation of information beyond the reach of democratic oversight. “Democratic institutions can’t keep up with the speed at which technology is moving forward, and this leads to deep inequalities,” she said.

From the dark side to a brighter future

Although the discussion focused on the darker side of the dual (technological and ecological) transformation, the speakers also offered grounds for hope. Lladós-Masllorens called for greater “strategic intelligence” and “territorial cohesion”, acknowledging that “the best energy is the energy we don’t consume”. Reducing consumption prevents the “rebound effect”, which is when demand goes up due to resources becoming cheaper as a result of technological efficiency gains. Kovacic, in turn, said that we must stop believing the myth that technology will solve everything: “We must focus on balance and build a discourse based on ethics and care.” Franco concluded by placing her trust in “the strength of the public’s commitment to democracy to bring about the necessary changes before it’s too late”.

Following the discussion held between the experts Gozalo-Salellas, Franco and Kovacic, from the UOC-TRÀNSIC research centre, and Lladós-Masllorens, from UOC-DIGIT, the UOC rector, Àngels Fitó, and the Catalan minister Núria Montserrat delivered their institutional addresses.

The rector calls for “opening up” the UOC in the face of “uncertainty”

UOC Rector Àngels Fitó concluded the debate with a speech in which she asserted that addressing the issue of the Earth’s limits is “unavoidable”, because “we’re living in a world of paradoxes and overlapping crises”. Fitó acknowledged that, despite bringing us closer to each other, technology “doesn’t shield us from the risk of moving towards an increasingly inward-looking world”. And, faced with a world that “is turning inwards in the face of uncertainty”, she defended the UOC’s response: “The UOC is living up to its name now more than ever: we’re opening up.” She said that “what really counts when we reach a crossroads is the position we take,” and highlighted the UOC’s spirit: “We open up the debate to try to figure out how to navigate all these dilemmas.”

The event ended with an address by Núria Montserrat, the Government of Catalonia’s Minister for Research and Universities, in which she highlighted universities’ role as “orchestrators of regional innovation systems” with “the potential to have a social impact in partnership with citizens, public administrations and civil society”. Montserrat said that this perspective on universities has led to a shift in public policy in relation to these institutions, “and the UOC is no exception”. In her address, the Minister also expressed full confidence in the UOC’s innovative spirit to navigate the impact of AI on higher education, remarking: “If any university is equipped to rethink how AI can transform higher education, it’s the UOC.”