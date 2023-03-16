"Mintnature is the result of years of directly observing and listening to event organizers who wanted to make progress in sustainability but were faced with complex, opaque processes that are difficult to explain credibly," said Julio Fernández de la Iglesia, the platform's founder. "We found that many organizations were willing to take action, but were unable to connect the dots between environmental offsetting, event attendees and the ability to truly demonstrate the impact generated."

Guaranteed sustainability

The Mintnature platform proposes a new way of managing corporate sustainability policies, with the aim of "making sustainability visible, verifiable and participatory," Fernández de la Iglesia said. Mintnature uses blockchain technology to guarantee the traceability and integrity of the company's climate offsetting information, and tokenization to transform this impact into digital assets that can be shared at events through what they call "EcoSeals", allowing the public to better understand the nature of each initiative. "Attendees receive not only a digital certificate, but also visible, easily understandable proof of how their participation contributes to a specific climate initiative," he said.

What's more, Mintnature uses artificial intelligence to automate reporting processes, allowing companies to generate reports they can seamlessly share with investors, partners and customers at a lower cost. "We believe that in the near future, verifiable sustainability will no longer be a differentiating factor for companies, but rather a basic market requirement," he said.

Conveying the facts

The panel of SpinUOC 2026, the Hubbik platform's competition to boost tech-based entrepreneurial initiatives designed by UOC students and alumni, selected Mintnature as a finalist, highlighting how enabling companies to faithfully report their sustainability work is a disruptive innovation. "Trust is built on a combination of transparency, consistency and the ability to back up what you're claiming," he said.

In this regard, Mintnature was created with a view to supporting the tourism industry, where sustainability policies are especially vulnerable due to the sector's strong ties to transport and, by extension, fossil fuels, and where there is a real need to better explain to society the positive changes that are being made. "One of the main challenges was to translate complex sustainability, carbon markets and traceability concepts into simple experiences within any user's grasp," he said.

So far, the platform has been trialled in real-world environments through a pilot developed in collaboration with the Spanish Society for Family and Community Medicine (semFYC), with the aim of validating Mintnature's technology and verifying its impact on the public. "Our vision is for Mintnature to become a climate trust resource ready for a new landscape of ever-greater integration between sustainability, automation and digital trust," said Fernández de la Iglesia, who sees the platform emerging as a solution "capable of connecting regulatory compliance, user experience and verifiable impact" so that "sustainability can go from being an abstract or invisible concept to become a real, transparent and shared experience".

This entrepreneurial project is aligned with the following UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): 11. Sustainable Cities and Communities; 12. Responsible Consumption and Production; and 13. Climate Action.