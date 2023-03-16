Analysis of 2,500 homicides in a decade

As part of the study, the researchers belonging to the Digital Transformation and Governance Research Centre (UOC-DIGIT) evaluated, through review, more than 2,500 cases of homicide tried by the Spanish courts. Of these cases, 10% involved perpetrators with some type of mental disorder. In addition, it should be noted that, in the vast majority of cases, lethal attacks resulting in homicide committed by people suffering from some type of mental disorder occurred in the home, with 26%being parricides (involving the killing of a parent).

According to the experts, the main objective of this open-access study was to shed light on a reality that has so far been overlooked: the lack of recognition and compensation for victims of lethal violence committed by people with mental disorders, an issue obscured by efforts to prevent the stigmatization of the perpetrators. In addition, the study found that only a small number of victims of such crimes received compensation or financial support, a disadvantage largely attributable to the intrafamilial nature of most incidents.

The issue is complex: on the one hand, when a person with a mental disorder intentionally assaults a family member, the consequences include both physical and psychological harm; moreover, other family members are also affected.

Family ties as the greatest risk factor

However, in many cases, because of this tendency to avoid stigmatizing people with mental disorders, perpetrators are acquitted or receive minimal sentences. Meanwhile, victims, both direct and indirect, are left without any compensation. "Family members are most at risk because they are the people who have the greatest contact with perpetrators. Society leaves this problem in the hands of families. It is also important to consider the tensions that can arise within family relationships, which are intensified by the stress caused by living with people with these types of disorders", explained Tamarit, who noted that these victims "do not receive sufficient support from institutions".

In this way, this legal and contextual situation can be "considered a systemic failure" because victims are not compensated. Moreover, in some cases, in order to obtain effective compensation, they must hire a lawyer and pursue criminal proceedings against a family member with a mental disorder.

"We don't have any data to report specific failures, but if one considers that more than 10% of homicides are committed by people who represent no more than 2% of the population, and whose mental health problems are known to the healthcare system in most cases, we should be able to improve the detection of cases involving risk and the monitoring of individuals and their families," said the UOC researcher.

Preventive and reparative measures

To prevent this type of homicide, particularly within the family setting, support for families provided by the public healthcare system should be strengthened, including follow-up care for cases where risk has been identified.

In the experts' view, it is essential to rethink the current approach to victimization and to focus on the specific characteristics of this form of victimization, which frequently occurs within the perpetrator's closest family circle.

"The healthcare system should increase the monitoring of cases, apply risk identification tools and improve the public support system for victims of violent crime. While several reforms have been introduced to improve support in cases of gender-based violence, other needs have so far remained overlooked", concluded Tamarit.

This project is aligned with the UOC's research missions: Education of the future and Culture for a critical society; and contributes to UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) numbers 10, Reduced inequalities, and 16, Peace, justice and strong institutions.