UOC shares initiatives aimed at transforming learning

The UOC contributed to the I·HE2026 programme by sharing its experience and research findings across several areas of educational innovation. Teresa Guasch, Vice Rector for Teaching and Learning, discussed how assessment can become a tool for learning, while Laia Lluch, a researcher with the GREDU research group ( UOC-FuturEd ) and member of the Faculty of Education , shared her experience of using generative artificial intelligence in teacher training.

In turn, Carme Pagès, director of the Labour Market Research and Analysis Unit (UPAL) , explained how data on professional skills can help adapt courses to job market needs. Mitchell Peters, a member of the UPAL and a researcher with the MeL research group ( UOC-DIGIT ), analysed the UOC's microcredential quality assurance system.

These contributions addressed some of the key challenges facing digital higher education, including personalized learning, ethical integration of new technologies grounded in pedagogical principles or lifelong learning, and demonstrated how research and educational innovation can help enrich the student experience and transform teaching and learning models.

OpenEU advances its agenda to transform European higher education

I·HE2026 also provided an opportunity for members of OpenEU , the European alliance of open and distance teaching universities coordinated by the UOC, to come together and advance their aim of promoting a more open, digital, inclusive and accessible higher education system. With over 50 representatives on hand at the conference, OpenEU held meetings of its main governing bodies, including the Council of Rectors and the Executive Committee, as well as the teams responsible for its different work packages.

"OpenEU enables us to move beyond interuniversity collaboration and develop shared solutions to improve our universities while also contributing to the transformation of European higher education. Events such as I·HE2026 allow us to advance the alliance's shared agenda, review priorities and drive joint initiatives that have a real impact on learning opportunities," said Pastora Martínez Samper, the UOC's Commissioner for International Action and coordinator of the OpenEU alliance.