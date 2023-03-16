From ageing to technostress

The progressive and accelerated ageing of the workforce is one of the factors having the greatest impact on this benefit. "Expecting an increasingly older workforce to maintain the same rates of workplace accidents and illness as two decades ago is mathematically unrealistic. Bodies age and chronic conditions become more prevalent; therefore, the spike in cases of temporary disability isn't a sign of fraud, but an accurate reflection of a demographic reality that the labour market must acknowledge," the article notes. This trend is compounded by the fact that people are retiring at an older age.

Second, the length of sick leave is linked to the "structural collapse" of primary care services and waiting lists for specialist appointments within Spain's National Health System. This situation is further exacerbated by a surge in psychosocial risks and neurological conditions in an increasingly digitalized working environment. "Technostress, techno-invasion, digital fatigue resulting from the inability to effectively disconnect from work and burnout have become some of the real but often invisible causes of medical leave," Arenas points out.

Another important factor is gender differences in relation to temporary disability. In 2025, women accounted for more than 3.1 million new cases of sick leave, compared with just over 2.6 million among men. However, this higher incidence does not translate into longer periods of leave, but rather shorter ones. The average duration of sick leave was 37 days for women, compared with 40.3 days for men.

According to the article, these figures suggest that workers in precarious jobs or roles involving intense physical or psychological demands are more likely to fall ill, and to do so repeatedly. These sectors include occupations that are largely dominated by women, including healthcare, education, social services and care work.

In terms of age, "although younger workers account for more episodes of sick leave, the same AIReF analysis shows that their absences tend to be shorter than those of older workers," the researcher highlights.

Psychosocial risk prevention, at the centre

To address this issue, the study proposes reforming the Occupational Risk Prevention Act to establish a more pragmatic, progressive and inclusive occupational risk prevention framework that reflects today's working environments and production models.

It also calls for a series of changes, including "reversing the trend towards privatizing medical oversight". "The institutional model cannot continue to shift responsibility for overseeing illnesses and injuries unrelated to work to collaborating mutual insurance companies," Arenas stresses.

Other proposed solutions include making psychosocial risk prevention a central part of workplace organization, reducing waiting lists, streamlining the administrative workload of primary care doctors and facilitating the return to work through new flexible or part-time sick leave arrangements.

"Only when occupational health is no longer regarded as an expense but as an ethical and economic investment can we say that we are truly responding to absenteeism in a way that reflects the challenges of our time," the UOC lecturer concludes.