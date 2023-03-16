Today, the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) held its first UOC Transfer Day, under the slogan "Let's see what we can do together". The event brought together researchers, businesses, institutions and other stakeholders to showcase the capabilities and results of the university's research, share knowledge transfer experiences and explore new opportunities for collaboration. Through this initiative, the UOC aims to strengthen its commitment to knowledge transfer that generates social and economic impact by connecting the expertise of its research teams with the needs and challenges of organizations and society. The event highlighted 25 knowledge transfer cases linked to the university's five strategic missions: education of the future; digital transition and sustainability; culture for a critical society; planetary health and well-being; and ethical and human-centred technology.

The Vice-Rector for Research, Entrepreneurship and Transfer at the UOC, Professor Xavier Vilajosana, welcomed participants to the conference, describing the UOC Transfer Day as "a turning point" and "a statement of intent to champion a university like ours, which seeks to transform the ecosystem of which we are part". In his address, Vilajosana stated that "today is an important day" because "universities, as well as research centres affiliated with us, want to sound a wake-up call". "We want to champion the standing of a university like ours: universities have several missions, including acting as transforming agents for the local territory, and that involves, whenever possible, taking knowledge beyond our borders", he stressed. The Vice-Rector also emphasised that this role of the university has become "a necessity", given the local and global context: "We must join forces so that research goes beyond academic boundaries". Vilajosana therefore advocated for universities to work closely with businesses, associations and all local stakeholders with the aim of "identifying how we can contribute" for the benefit of "the collective".

Mireia Riera, director of Knowledge Transfer, Entrepreneurship and Open Science, highlighted that this first edition marked a further step towards consolidating the UOC's knowledge transfer model. "We want to move towards a more proactive approach to knowledge transfer, one that goes beyond supporting existing projects and has the capacity to create new opportunities by connecting the university's research capabilities with the challenges faced by businesses, institutions and society. UOC Transfer Day provides an opportunity to showcase these capabilities, recognize the work of our researchers and open the door to new collaborations", she explained.

The event forms part of the UOC's commitment to fostering a cross-cutting culture of knowledge transfer, in which knowledge generation and its application to real-world challenges are interconnected aspects of university activity.