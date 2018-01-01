We foster sustainability and well-being in the university community with initiatives, projects and resources that contribute to creating healthier and more responsible environments.

The Office of the Vice Rector for Alliances, Community and Culture is leading the healthy and sustainable UOC programme, with activities designed to promote an open and accessible university that prioritizes health and sustainability. We encourage cooperation, active participation and environmental commitment, together with well-being, coexistence and the health of the planet.

We see the United Nations 2030 Agenda as central to our transformation to a global university committed to meeting social challenges through education, research, management and social leadership.