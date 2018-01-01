Sustainability
We foster sustainability and well-being in the university community with initiatives, projects and resources that contribute to creating healthier and more responsible environments.
The Office of the Vice Rector for Alliances, Community and Culture is leading the healthy and sustainable UOC programme, with activities designed to promote an open and accessible university that prioritizes health and sustainability. We encourage cooperation, active participation and environmental commitment, together with well-being, coexistence and the health of the planet.
We see the United Nations 2030 Agenda as central to our transformation to a global university committed to meeting social challenges through education, research, management and social leadership.
- Health
- Sustainability
Health
A healthier university
At the UOC, we promote physical and emotional well-being in a digital environment. We offer resources and carry out activities and initiatives that foster a healthier and more balanced university life.
We are part of the Catalan Network of Healthy Universities to work together with other universities and promote initiatives that help create healthier university environments.
Resources
Health is key to personal, professional and academic growth.
That’s why we offer services tailored to the needs of our community to foster healthy habits and prevent health problems.
Online Psychological Support Service
A support and psychological care service aimed at improving students' emotional health and promoting their well-being in times of crisis.
Support for competing athletes
We offer students personalized support to help them combine their studies with sporting activity.
Medical and physiotherapy service
We promote health and preventive care for our staff.
Activities to promote physical and mental health
We encourage the participation of the UOC community in health and wellness activities.
Through workshops, talks, and other initiatives, we share expert knowledge and tools to improve quality of life, promote healthy eating, encourage physical activity, and strengthen emotional well-being and community engagement.
Did you miss any activity?
Health Week 2026 in figures
The eleventh edition offered seven webinars open to the entire community, with more than 700 registered participants across all activities and over 1,000 views.
Sustainability
Committed to sustainability
Sustainability is a key pillar of our strategy. The UOC Strategic Plan 2026–2030 identifies it as one of its priorities, with the aim of moving towards a more sustainable, healthy, and environmentally responsible university.
Through this commitment, the UOC promotes measures aimed at reducing its environmental impact, fostering sustainable practices, and contributing to climate change adaptation and mitigation.
Since 2019, we have calculated our carbon footprint annually to understand the impact of our activities and guide our emissions reduction actions.
Compared with the baseline year (2019), our carbon footprint indicator (kg CO₂e per enrolled credit) has decreased by 17%, despite the growth in university activity over this period.
This annual assessment helps us identify new opportunities for improvement and continue reducing our environmental impact.
Trend in Relative Emissions (kg CO₂e per Enrolled Credit)
We contribute directly to several SDGs related to environmental sustainability, including the following:
7. Affordable and clean energy
11. Sustainable cities and communities
12. Responsible production and consumption
13. Climate action
Transformation of our commitment
Latest newsShow more
How the brain gets out of balance with Alzheimer's: UOC researchers develop an index to measure the progress of the disease
An international team with participants from the UOC has developed an index to analyse the uneven atrophy of brain regions due to Alzheimer's disease.
Gen Z holds companies to account for greenwashing
A study led by the UOC concludes that members of Generation Z actively observe, evaluate and judge the environmental behaviour of companies.
How can SMEs drive a greener and more inclusive Europe?
A study by the UOC and the Universitat de València identifies a number of strategic technological, organizational and environmental factors that are key to digital, green and social progress.
Knowledge with impact
Thanks to the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the relationship between UOC research and social improvement is clearer and stronger than ever. To play our part, we are committed to opening up knowledge with and for everyone.
The UOC has joined a number of initiatives and think tanks that are calling for change to some of the policies governing the world of research, which cover everything from the original idea for a line of research to the assessment of researchers' work. By way of example, we have signed the San Francisco Declaration on Research Assessment (DORA).
Moreover, the UOC has drafted an action plan to promote open knowledge and training in responsible research and innovation (RRI) at the University.
Transforming our commitment
The Digital Commons (Dimmons) research group is to thank for Barcelona's collaborative economic policies. It is also a member of an international network of cities.
The Care and Preparedness in the Network Society (CareNet) research group contributes to the role of care in disaster management.
The Decidim project works with municipal councils from around the world to promote more democratic and participative societies.
The underlying objective of the eHealth Centre is to usher in a paradigm shift in health and to empower citizens and professionals through technology.
Research for Human and Planetary Health (UOC-eHealth)
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- Grado de Logopedia (interuniversitario: Uvic-UCC, UOC)
- Grado Online de Nutrición Humana y Dietética (interuniversitario: UOC, UPF)
- Grado Online de Psicología
- Máster universitario Online de Alimentación en la Actividad Física y el Deporte
- Máster universitario Online de Alimentación Saludable y Sostenible
- Máster universitario Online de Salud Digital (eHealth)
- Máster universitario Online de Trabajo Social Sanitario
- Máster universitario Online de Bioinformática y Bioestadística (interuniversitario: UOC, UB)
- Máster universitario Online de Neuropsicología
- Online University Master's Degree in Planetary Health (joint: UOC, UPF)
- Máster universitario Online de Psicología Infantil y Juvenil: Técnicas y Estrategias de Intervención
- Máster universitario Online de Neuropsicología
- Máster universitario Online de Psicopedagogía
A networked university
We participate in university networks and collaborate with institutions that share our vision and priorities in health and sustainability.
These alliances help integrate health and sustainability into higher education and strengthen the well-being and responsibility of our university community.
As part of the OpenEU initiative, a pan-European alliance of open universities led by the UOC, we promote the ecological dimension of the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) and foster a quality, accessible and environmentally sustainable education.
With over 368,000 students and 24,000 professionals, OpenEU is committed to innovation and education as a response to global challenges.